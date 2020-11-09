Immunize Nevada to offer drive-thru flu vaccines in Las Vegas

A flu vaccine is prepared to give to National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) staff members in Bethesda, Md., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)

Immunize Nevada has scheduled a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic for Wednesday in central Las Vegas.

The clinic is open to the public and is set for 9 a.m.-noon at the Jewish Family Service Agency, 2309 Renaissance Drive, Suite B, near Tropicana and Eastern avenues.

Appointments may be made by calling the agency at 702-732-0304, ext. 131.

Attendees are asked to bring their health insurance cards. Vaccines are offered at no cost under most plans, according to nonprofit Immunize Nevada.

Attendees must wear masks in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.

“Federal, state and local health experts recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get the flu vaccine every year, as the flu is a contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization, or even death,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “Flu vaccines have been given to millions of Americans for more than 50 years, and research shows that people who get the flu vaccine are less likely to get the flu, be hospitalized or even die from the flu.”

For more information, visit immunizenevada.org.

