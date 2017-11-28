ad-fullscreen
Health

Important deadline for changing Medicare coverage near

By Jessie Bekker Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2017 - 12:21 pm
 

For those over 65 looking to change their Medicare coverage, an important deadline is quickly approaching.

Medicare enrollees have until Dec. 7 to change an existing plan for the next year.

During open enrollment, Medicare patients can switch or enroll in a new prescription drug plan, or change their coverage from traditional Medicare to a privately run Medicare Advantage plan and vice versa. A Medicare Advantage plan offers extra benefits for a monthly premium.

Medicare.gov’s online tool, at https://www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan/questions/home.aspx, can help enrollees find the plan that’s right for them.

Changes to Medicare coverage kick in Jan. 1.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

