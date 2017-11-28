Important deadline for changing Medicare coverage near

The open enrollment period for Medicare recipients to switch or enroll in a new prescription drug plan or change their coverage from traditional Medicare to a privately run Medicare Advantage plan and vice versa ends Dec. 7.

A member of the Nevada Senior Medicare Patrol hands out information Aug. 9, 2017. (Jan Hogan/View)

For those over 65 looking to change their Medicare coverage, an important deadline is quickly approaching.

Medicare enrollees have until Dec. 7 to change an existing plan for the next year.

During open enrollment, Medicare patients can switch or enroll in a new prescription drug plan, or change their coverage from traditional Medicare to a privately run Medicare Advantage plan and vice versa. A Medicare Advantage plan offers extra benefits for a monthly premium.

Medicare.gov’s online tool, at https://www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan/questions/home.aspx, can help enrollees find the plan that’s right for them.

Changes to Medicare coverage kick in Jan. 1.

