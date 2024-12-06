64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Insurance company reverses decision to put time limit on anesthesia

Signage is displayed the outside of the corporate headquarters building of health insurance com ...
Signage is displayed the outside of the corporate headquarters building of health insurance company Anthem in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
More Stories
Always make sure to read and understand your Medicare coverage, whether you have a supplement o ...
How do Medigap, Medicare Advantage plans differ?
Denzel Washington poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Gladiator I ...
Denzel Washington shapes up for role of a lifetime
If you’re a high-earning Medicare beneficiary, which makes up about 8 percent of all rec ...
Savvy Senior: What you’ll pay for Medicare in 2025
Nevada was added to the cucumber recall list. (Getty Images)
Recalled cucumbers: Nevada added to list of states under recall
By Devna Bose AP Health Writer
December 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm
 

One of the country’s largest health insurers reversed a change in policy Thursday after widespread outcry, saying it would not tie payments in some states to the length of time a patient went under anesthesia.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield said in a statement that its decision to backpedal resulted from “significant widespread misinformation” about the policy.

“To be clear, it never was and never will be the policy of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to not pay for medically necessary anesthesia services,” the statement said. “The proposed update to the policy was only designed to clarify the appropriateness of anesthesia consistent with well-established clinical guidelines.”

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield would have used “physician work time values,” which is published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as the metric for anesthesia limits; maternity patients and patients under the age of 22 were exempt. But Dr. Jonathan Gal, economics committee chair of the American Society for Anesthesiologists, said it’s unclear how CMS derives those values.

In mid-November, the American Society for Anesthesiologists called on Anthem to “reverse the proposal immediately,” saying in a news release that the policy would have taken effect in February in New York, Connecticut and Missouri. It’s not clear how many states in total would have been affected, as notices also were posted in Virginia and Colorado.

People across the country registered their concerns and complaints on social media, and encouraged people in affected states to call their legislators. Some people noted that the policy could prevent patients from getting overcharged.

Gal said the policy change would have been unprecedented, ignored the “nuanced, unpredictable human element” of surgery and was a clear “money grab.”

“It’s incomprehensible how a health insurance company could so blatantly continue to prioritize their profits over safe patient care,” he said. “If Anthem is, in fact, rescinding the policy, we’re delighted that they came to their senses.”

Prior to Anthem’s announcement Thursday, Connecticut comptroller Sean Scanlon said the “concerning” policy wouldn’t affect the state after conversations with the insurance company. And New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in an emailed statement Thursday that her office had also successfully intervened.

The insurance giant’s policy change came one day after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, another major insurance company, was shot and killed in New York City.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Denzel Washington poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Gladiator I ...
Denzel Washington shapes up for role of a lifetime
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Physically, I’ve dropped 80 pounds in two years,” the 69-year-old says. “Now, I’m only interested in the best, using all of what I have to be the best version of me.”

If you’re a high-earning Medicare beneficiary, which makes up about 8 percent of all rec ...
Savvy Senior: What you’ll pay for Medicare in 2025
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

The Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services recently announced its cost adjustments for 2025, and the increases for most beneficiaries will be moderate.

The Food and Drug Administration has said the expiration dates of rapid COVID-19 tests are subj ...
What you should know about expired COVID tests
By Morayo Ogunbayo The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

You probably have a cabinet full of rapid COVID-19 tests you’ve accumulated. The expiration dates have come closer and closer

There are two new RSV immunizations available. Babies are protected by either their mother bein ...
What are the options for protecting babies from RSV?
By Mary Caserta American Academy of Pediatrics

RSV is the most common cause of hospitalization in infants under 1 year old. The infection can spread to the lungs and cause serious breathing problems.

 
The 3 best foods for brain health, according to doctors
By Emily Laurence | Parade

When it comes to aging, most people don’t just want to survive into old age, they want to thrive. Part of that means staying mentally sharp.

MORE STORIES