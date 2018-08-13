Health

Jobs seminar set for medical residents, fellows at Golden Nugget

August 13, 2018 - 10:55 am
 

Medical Society sets job fair for graduates

Southwest Medical Associates will present the 2018 Clark County Medical Society Resident and Fellows Job Fair from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. The seminar aims to prepare graduating residents and fellows for life after residency. Seminars will include sessions on resume building, interviewing, contracts and licensure, and finance. A networking reception will follow. Register at clarkcountymedical.org.

Foundation opens learning center for blind

The Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation will have an open house from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 20 at its new Learning Center for Blind and Visually Impaired Children. The foundation’s student ambassadors will lead tours of the new center, which will offer education, adaptive recreation, employment and life skills training. Guests will be able to experience what it’s like to “see” from the perspective of someone whose vision is impaired. Light refreshments will be served. The center is at 95 S. Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson.

Addiction recovery is focus of resource fair

A National Recovery Month Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave. The event is part of Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s Faith Initiative, Healing, Addiction, Recovery, Prevention. Information sessions and resources will be available on suicide prevention, overdose awareness and addictive disorders. Youth and faith leaders are welcome at the free event.

Sports, day care physicals available for $25

The Family Health Clinic, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., will offer children’s sports and day care physicals for those 18 and younger from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday. As part of the clinic’s back-to-school activities, physicals will be $25. Most medical insurance will be accepted. Call 702-759-0850 for appointments. Parents are reminded to bring children’s immunization records.

Hot yoga in the Boneyard on Saturdays

The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, continues hosting 60-minute hot yoga classes led by certified instructor Eileen Lorraine from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays this summer in the Boneyard. Classes are scheduled for Aug. 18 and 25. Each class is $18, or $10 for Neon Museum members. Guests should bring water, mats, towels and any other needed items. neonmuseum.org/events.

Annual symposium on Parkinson’s care

Friends of Parkinson’s will present its second annual Interprofessional Health Symposium for Parkinson’s disease from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium of the United Healthcare building, 2716 N. Tenaya Way. Neurologists and local physicians will present the most current information about the treatment of the disease. The symposium is aimed at health care professionals, but registration is free and open to the public. Register at friendsofparkinsons.org.

Submit event information at health@reviewjournal.com.

