108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Health

Las Vegas-area childhood apraxia sufferers have challenges, hope

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2019 - 3:48 pm
 

Nicole and Perry Rogers knew something wasn’t right when their infant son, Ryan, didn’t look at them when they changed his diaper.

“We kind of discovered there was something going on probably just a few months after he was born,” Perry said in a phone interview Aug. 22.

The Las Vegas parents thought Ryan — now 7 — might have autism, but he didn’t seem to have any of the other characteristics of the condition.

They put Ryan into speech therapy when he was 18 months old. At age 2, he was diagnosed with a rare speech disorder called childhood apraxia of speech.

CAS “is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for children to speak,” according to an Aug. 19 statement from Apraxia Kids. “Children with the diagnosis of apraxia of speech generally have a good understanding of language and know what they want to say. However, they have difficulty learning or carrying out the complex sequenced movements that are necessary for intelligible speech.”

Every child’s apraxia is different, but hallmark signs include babbling very little during infancy or distorting vowels.

It’s a rare condition. An estimated 1 or 2 children per 1,000 have CAS, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Nevada Walk for Apraxia

The Rogers family is among dozens of participants signed up for the fourth annual Nevada Walk for Apraxia, slated for Saturday at the Springs Preserve.

As of Thursday, 64 participants and nine teams had registered. They’ve raised $3,260 toward a $14,000 goal. Participants raise money via donations.

In addition to the approximately 1-mile walk, the event includes children’s activities and characters to interact with, including Woody and Buzz from “Toy Story.”

“It’s really more about bringing families together to support each other,” said Alyssa Hampson, a Las Vegas speech language pathologist who’s organizing the event.

Proceeds will benefit Apraxia Kids, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit formed in 2000 that provides education, community outreach, research and advocacy about the condition.

Las Vegas 4-year-old Logan Bayley was diagnosed with CAS two years ago.

“Very few people know what apraxia is,” said his mother, Charlie Bayley, including pediatricians and teachers.

It’s scary for parents because they don’t have many people to talk with about it, she said, adding that the Nevada apraxia walk and online support groups help.

Because CAS isn’t well-known, “you think you’re alone in it,” Nicole Rogers said, but if you take the right steps, “there’s a huge community to support you.”

Her family attended an apraxia conference four years ago in San Diego. They got involved with the local walk three years ago. “This Apraxia walk is really how we’ve connected with other families out there,” she said.

‘He wasn’t talking quite right’

After two years of intensive speech, physical and occupational therapy, Logan Bayley’s CAS is considered resolved.

His parents are celebrating the victories: Logan being able to say “I love you” back to them, hearing him sing along with a song, and hearing from his preschool about how he talked about fire trucks during show-and-tell.

The Bayley family is from the United Kingdom, and it’s their third year stationed in Las Vegas for father Steve’s job in the British military. He’ll receive a new assignment in a year.

As a baby, Logan had signs of muscle weakness in his face, Charlie said, and couldn’t breastfeed. He had trouble with bottle-feeding, too, so he was cup-fed.

As Logan got older, he had muscle weakness in his legs and neck, too. And “just before we posted to Las Vegas, I knew he wasn’t talking quite right,” Charlie said.

Logan’s face was “extremely neutral” in expression. He also wasn’t making typical toddler noises and struggled to swallow food.

After thousands of attempts, Charlie finally got Logan to say “Mum.”

Charlie kept following up with pediatricians, trying to get answers, and one thought Logan might have autism. But “it just didn’t ring true to me,” said Charlie, who was a teacher in the U.K.

Logan wasn’t talking but had good body language, Charlie said, adding, “He desperately wanted to interact with people.”

Once they started him in speech therapy with Hampson, “we just felt like we were home,” Charlie said.

In addition to speech therapy, Logan had occupational and physical therapy to work on his fine motor skills.

The experience of watching her son go through therapy is a reminder of “how much we take for granted,” Charlie said. For Logan, it was a long process just to make a sound.

“A lot of people don’t realize they need intensive therapy,” she said.

And for many families, they’re worried about health insurance, the cost of treatment and how to fit appointments around work schedules, Charlie said. “It takes its toll on a family.”

But getting proper treatment is crucial.

“With child apraxia of speech, they can’t grow out of it,” Charlie said. “They need that intervention to progress.”

A passion for helping

Hampson has a private practice in which she specializes in working with children who have CAS.

“This is a passion of mine as identification and intensive treatment are needed,” she wrote in an Aug. 20 email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Many children are misdiagnosed and don’t receive the appropriate treatment.”

Hampson, who has been a speech language pathologist for nearly 30 years, said in a phone interview that she became interested in CAS after working with a boy who couldn’t speak.

Some thought he had autism, but he was eventually diagnosed with CAS.

Now, the boy is in college.

“You’d never know he had a speech problem at all,” Hampson said.

Some children with CAS who receive intensive therapy see their condition “resolved,” meaning their symptoms have sufficiently been addressed.

But for some, there can be residual effects. And children with apraxia are at risk for challenges such as reading difficulties and dyslexia, Hampson said.

She typically sees each child three or four times a week for speech therapy. Some children also require physical or occupational therapy, or help managing their behaviors because they become frustrated when they can’t communicate.

Making progress

Ryan Rogers goes to speech therapy three days a week and occupational therapy twice a week, and no longer needs physical therapy regularly.

Through therapy, the brain finds ways to rewire itself and perform in a more normal range, his dad, Perry, said, adding, “We’ve seen that for Ryan.”

Ryan is making greater progress, Perry said, and is catching up.

CAS isn’t a cognitive disorder, and Ryan’s academics are at grade level, Perry said.

“This is the ability to articulate what he knows,” he said.

Charlie said her family is fortunate they can afford therapy for Logan, but it bothers her to witness families who can’t.

The September fundraising walk at the Springs Preserve, she said, helps ensure CAS families in need receive support so their child can progress.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Bartender Cassy Leedom and Chef Norberto Ortega make a Watermelon Mojito and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas celebrates National Fajita Day
Cook Ruben Fuentes and general manager Taylor Pulliam of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas prepare steak and shrimp fajitas with the restaurant’s signature fiery treatment. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pasta Shop Ristorante serves a watermelon-shrimp salad
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson serves a summer salad that combines watermelon with greens, feta and shrimp. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Factory Kitchen in Las Vegas makes classic affogato
Jorge Luque, pastry chef at The Factory Kitchen at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes affogato with two simple ingredients - house-made gelato and fresh espresso. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review Journal with image from The Factory Kitchen)
The Cereal Killerz Kitchen serves over 100 cereals
Christopher Burns, owner of The Cereal Killerz Kitchen at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, makes a Milk & Cookies Shake from his more than 100 varieties of cereal. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST