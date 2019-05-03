Las Vegas discussion to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month

(Facebook)

To kick off Mental Health Awareness Month, health professionals are hosting an open discussion for residents.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. mental health workers will discuss suicide prevention, depression, anxiety, and provide information on treatment for substance abuse and gambling addiction during the event at Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 500 W. Monroe Ave.

Service providers including WestCare Nevada and mental health advocates NAMI Southern Nevada also will be there.

“There is a stigma attached to mental health so the biggest thing I want people to know is that it’s OK to not be OK, but it’s not OK if you’re not seeking help,” said licensed mental health therapist Sheldon Jacobs, who organized the event.

In addition to learning about services and listening to the open discussion, participants who want to remain anonymous can submit written questions at the event.

With the increase in suicide rates among teens and adults in Nevada, Jacobs said the town hall will include discussion on what parents and others can do to notice warning signs.

“We want those that are struggling to know that there are people there to help with what you’re going through,” Jacobs said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.