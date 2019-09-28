Las Vegas hospital plans class, blood drive on Oct. 1

University Medical Center will host on Oct. 1 a memorial Stop the Bleed class, providing training from hospital staff on skills needed to stop life-threatening bleeding in an emergency.

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

University Medical Center will host on Oct. 1 a memorial Stop the Bleed class, providing training from hospital staff on skills needed to stop life-threatening bleeding in an emergency.

The class is set for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at UMC’s Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane. It is free and open to the public, but space is limited.

To register, call 702-383-7353 or email amy.runge@umcsn.com.

That same day and at the same location, UMC is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register, call 877-258-4825 or visit bloodhero.com and search for sponsor code “1October.”

