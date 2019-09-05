Las Vegas hospitals to collect unused opioid medications Saturday

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center and MountainView Hospital will participate in “Crush the Crisis” day by collecting many types of opioid medicines.

At least two Southern Nevada hospitals will host “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day events on Saturday where members of the public can safely dispose of unused medications.

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center at 9300 W. Sunset Road will be accepting unused medications from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

MountainView Hospital, 3100 N. Tenaya Way, will accept unused medications from 9 a.m. until noon. Look for the white tent at the front of the hospital.

Volunteers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), tramadol (Ultram), codeine, fentanyl (Duragesic), morphine, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

The hospitals are working in conjunction with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.

There were 356 overdose deaths in Nevada in 2018, according to Nevada’s Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

