Las Vegas’ Lou Ruvo Center hosts Lunch and Learn series

The Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in August. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program will be “Introducing Medicare’s Extra Help with Prescription Drug Costs and Other Important Programs.”

Art therapy program for patients, caregivers

Registration is required for a new program, “Art Explorations: Art Therapy,” at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., which will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 14. The free program is designed to ease behaviors of those with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, frontotemporal dementia, multiple sclerosis and multiple system atrophy. Caregivers are welcome. Register at louruvosocialserv@ccf.org or call 702-483-6055.

Summerlin Hospital slates cancer resource fair

A cancer resource fair will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 26 in the main lobby of Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive. It will offer support group information from the Caring Place, meetings with oncology representatives, lectures and presentations. Reservations are required only for the limited-space Skin Check Clinic, which can be done at summerlinhospital.com/RSVP.