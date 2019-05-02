Las Vegas man first patient in clinical trial of new cancer drug

AnaArlene Ramirez, a phase 1 research supervisor draws blood from a port in Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas, at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas shows his pill bottle with employee ID 001 while waiting for his appointment at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas talks to a reporter while waiting for his appointment at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas talks to a reporter while waiting for his appointment at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas shows his pill bottle with employee ID 001 while waiting for his appointment at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas talks to Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang about his prostate cancer treatment at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

AnaArlene Ramirez, a phase 1 research supervisor, left, and Elizabeth Hutchings, a phase 1 research coordinator, give Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas, an electrocardiogram at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

AnaArlene Ramirez, a phase 1 research supervisor, left, and Elizabeth Hutchings, a phase 1 research coordinator, give Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas, an electrocardiogram at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto@KMCannonPhoto

Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas prepares to take his dosage of a new cancer treatment at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas writes in his medical diary after taking his dosage of a new cancer treatment at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas shows his employee ID while waiting for his appointment at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Central Valley Thursday, May 2, 2019. Brasich, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Spend a few minutes with Anthony Brasich, and it quickly becomes clear that he’s a special kind of guy. Nice. Friendly. Great sense of humor, with a fondness for classic one-liners.

But if anyone needs proof that Brasich is special, just look at the odd-looking label on the pill bottle that holds his latest once-a-day drug, which designates him as “001-10-001.”

“I’m the one” Brasich says, laughing. “Hopefully there’ll be another million.”

Brasich, 71, was diagnosed about 10 years ago with stage four advanced metastatic prostate cancer, and the singular designation on the pill bottle indicates that he’s the first patient in the world to participate in Phase I clinical trials of an experimental drug called ARV-110.

Brasich, a retired casino dealer, has undergone a number of treatments for prostate cancer over the past decade. Most, he says, worked for a while then didn’t. But since starting his ARV-110 regimen two-and-a-half-months ago, he’s been feeling better, and even learned at a checkup Thursday, that his PSA had stabilized. PSA stands for prostate-specific antigen; high PSA levels can signal cancer.

Brasich’s physician, Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, head of medical oncology at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, says the drug is designed to destroy the androgen receptor on prostate cancer cells.

“Androgens feed the growth of the cancer,” he explains, and blocking the androgen receptor slows the cancer’s growth.

Vogelzang says Brasich and two other patients are taking part in the first phase of a clinical study to determine the safety and potential effectiveness of ARV-110. If all goes well, the clinical trial will continue with the progressive addition of more prostate cancer patients, and move into phases that will examine the drug’s effectiveness and how it compares to existing prostate cancer treatments.

Even in ideal circumstances, Vogelzang said approval of the drug could be two to four years away. Brasich, already thankful that it so far seems to be helping him, figures that a cure would be great. But, he says, “more so, I think it’s (about) helping other people.”

“It’s fine if it works like that,” he says. “But I’d rather see something in the future come out of this.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.