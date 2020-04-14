Las Vegas nurse makes ‘miraculous recovery’ from COVID-19

A nurse at MountainView Hospital contracted the virus while treating patients. She received treatment at Southern Hills and nearly died, but she made “a miraculous recovery.”

Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center held a surprise party Tuesday afternoon for a nurse who survived COVID-19.

Spokeswoman Cyndi Lundeberg said Bessy, a nurse at MountainView Hospital whose last name was not released for privacy reasons, contracted the virus while treating patients. She received treatment at Southern Hills and nearly died, Lundeberg said.

Last week, Lundeberg said, Bessy’s eyes weren’t tracking. But she made “a miraculous recovery” and was released from the hospital Tuesday.

“Mountain View is our sister hospital so this one hit really close to home for us, treating her was treating family,” Lundeberg said in an email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.