Las Vegas poker tourney to benefit St. Jude’s hospital

The fourth annual Against All Odds Poker Tournament to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at South Beach outside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Chairman of the event is World Series of Poker bracelet holder Daniel Negreanu. A cocktail reception will be at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, silent auction, speakers and entertainment. The poker tournament begins at 9 p.m. Among the prizes players will vie for is a $10,000 seat at the 2018 WSOP Main Event. Initial poker buy-in is $750 per person. Individual tickets are $200. stjude.org/lvpoker

Lecture on benefits of play in childhood

Nevada Medical Center and UNLV will host a lecture, “The Science of Play,” from from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Greenspun Hall Auditorium at UNLV, 4725 S. Maryland Parkway. Dr. Stuart Brown and Dr. Scott Eberle will discuss their research, which analyzes how early experiences with joyful, developmentally appropriate play lead to resilience, greater social ease and a healthy tolerance of differences later in life. The event is free and open to the public. nvmedicalcenter.org

Volunteers in Medicine fundraiser is Saturday

Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada will host its ninth annual fundraising dinner, “Hands Together,” from 6-9:30 Saturday at the Palazzo Ballroom at Palazzo, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. VMSN is a nonprofit organization that provides free health care services to low-income, uninsured Southern Nevadans. Individual tickets are $325 and available at vmsn.org.

Health fair, walkathon center on diabetes

The Alliance Against Diabetes will host a health fair and walkathon beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at the alliance’s headquarters at 3930 E. Patrick Lane. There will be free glucose testing, blood pressure and vision tests, food, give-aways, music and entertainment.

Henderson Hospital to break ground on ER

Henderson Hospital will break ground on its freestanding emergency room at St. Rose Parkway and Coronado Center Drive at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The emergency room will feature eight treatment rooms with an additional three rapid medical exam rooms, advanced imaging services such as CT, ultrasound and X-ray, and an on-site laboratory.

JDRF’s annual 5K set for Saturday at UNLV

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will have its 33rd annual “One Walk” 5K event with registration at 9 a.m. Saturday at UNLV, just north of the Student Union. The walk starts at 10 a.m.

