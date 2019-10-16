77°F
Health

Las Vegas psychiatric hospital has gone without water for two weeks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2019 - 10:31 am
 

Patients at the Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital in Las Vegas have been unable to drink the water or take a shower since Oct. 2, when the bacteria legionella was detected in the water system.

The water for the state-run facility was turned off immediately after the bacteria was found during routine quarterly testing, said a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been no reports of illness in patients or staff associated with the bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a pneumonia-like illness. A person can become ill by inhaling mist that contains the bacteria. The disease is not spread person-to-person.

Staff has been instructed to monitor patients for any signs of illness, said spokeswoman Shannon Litz. There are currently 64 patients at the facility.

The mitigation plan to correct the problem included stopping the use of all water, using bottled water for all purposes and communicating “to staff and patients about water and uses of bottled water for drinking and cleansing,” Litz said.

Patients have been provided cleansing wipes and dry shampoo-infused caps for washing their hair.

“The facility is disinfecting the water supply and lines per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations,” Litz said. The mitigation plan was approved by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Water is expected to be restored later this week to the facility, once testing confirms that the bacteria has been effectively treated.

Legionella is a concern for large buildings such as hotels, hospitals and schools with large common water systems. Cases of illness from the bacteria have been reported in recent years at resorts including the Rio and Luxor hotels.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

