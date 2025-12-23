Latest measles case reported in visitor to Las Vegas airport

An out-of-state visitor at Harry Reid International Airport this month is the latest case of the measles reported in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District said.

An out-of-state visitor with measles passed through Harry Reid International Airport this month, the Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Tuesday.

It was the latest in a series of cases reported in Clark County in the past three months.

The individual spent time near the D Gates, specifically Gate D1, for a flight arriving at around midnight Dec. 13. Public health officials identified the potential exposure window from 12:30 to 2:30 a.m.

The individual departed Las Vegas later the same day via private transportation.

No additional location details were available.

Because measles is one of the most contagious respiratory diseases, people who may have been near the D Gates during that time, or who may have had contact with the individual while at the airport, should review their immunization records promptly. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated against measles or has not previously had the disease should contact their health care provider as soon as possible for guidance.

The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area, meaning exposure can occur even without direct contact.

Measles symptoms can develop within seven to 21 days after exposure.

Last month, the Health District reported the first confirmed cases of measles in a Clark County resident since 2018. An additional confirmed case in a visitor was reported in October. Measles cases and outbreaks continue to be reported across the United States in underscoring the importance of vaccination and rapid public health response.

For more information about measles and MMR vaccine, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website . To make an appointment for vaccination at a Southern Nevada Health District clinic, visit www.snhd.info/immunizations.

