Local officials talk monkeypox vaccine as US declares public health emergency

Representatives from the Southern Nevada Health District discussed local availability of the monkeypox vaccine on Thursday as the Biden administration declared the outbreak a national health emergency.

Registered pharmacist Sapana Patel holds a bottle of Monkeypox vaccine at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Local officials noted that while the health district’s online appointment system is currently down, they are still taking walk-ins and have scheduled a vaccination clinic for Saturday. Visit the health district’s website for more details.

The Biden administration on Thursday declared the outbreak of monkeypox a national public health emergency in an effort to raise awareness and accelerate efforts to combat it.

“We’re prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus,” said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, during a briefing with officials and the media.

Federal public health officials are attempting to tamp down the outbreak by distributing to states the Jynneos vaccine, which they say can protect people even after they have been exposed to the disease and before they develop symptoms. However, the vaccine remains in short supply across the country.

The Southern Nevada Health District recently distributed about 400 doses.

Monkeypox has been detected in Southern Nevada’s wastewater, suggesting there are more infections than the 23 cases reported in Clark County, a UNLV researcher said Monday.

The level of virus is “relatively low” and has been detected in wastewater from the Las Vegas Strip and at least one wastewater treatment plant, said Edwin Oh, a researcher and assistant professor with the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

People infected with monkeypox excrete monkeypox virus DNA through skin lesions, saliva, feces and urine, which can enter the wastewater via toilets, sinks and shower drains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

