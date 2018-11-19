Health

Lou Ruvo Center offers Lunch & Learn Series

Lunch & Learn and listen to music

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series on Wednesdays. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. The program on Dec. 5 will be “Keyboard Conversations with Jeffery Siegel,” featuring a performance of piano masterpieces and commentary. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 888 W. Bonneville Ave., keepmemoryalive.org

Candlelighters celebrate with Thanksgiving dinner

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada will provide dinners to 115 local Candlelighters families from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, an annual tradition that goes back 25 years. Candlelighters has helped thousands of families since 1978. Its mission is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs and financial assistance for children fighting cancer and their families. 8990 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 100, candlelightersnv.org

Hospice offers suggestion for Giving Tuesday

Tuesday is Giving Tuesday in the United States, a day set aside for holiday giving to the nation’s nonprofits. The Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation this year encourages supporters to make gifts of $40 to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The hospice’s mission is to ensure no one ends the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain. nah.org/givingtuesday

Walk With a Doc series continues Dec. 9

The Walk with a Doc: Kids Time series of guided walks continues at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Families with children and local doctors will take part in free 60-minute guided walks. A local doctor will speak briefly on “Sweaty Pits Are the Pits” before the walk begins. Walk with a Doc is held the second Sunday of each month. Participants should bring water and sun protection. The series is hosted by the Nevada chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

American Cancer Society’s ‘Bells and Bubbles’

American Cancer Society’s Associate Board of Ambassadors will host “Bells and Bubbles,” an evening of cheer and fundraising, on Dec. 7 at Las Vegas Golf Course, 4300 W. Washington Ave. Attendees will also have an opportunity to help those in need with clothing donations to Safe Nest Las Vegas. Tickets are $40, or $35 with a gently used clothing donation. For tickets, contact Angela VanBrackle at 702-891-9021, or visit acslvaboa.org.

Submit event information at health@reviewjournal.com.

