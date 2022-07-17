96°F
Macao extends lockdown by 5 days, Las Vegas based casinos affected

By Zen Soo The Associated Press
July 17, 2022 - 8:21 am
 
Grand Lisboa, center, is closed in Macao, Monday, July 11, 2022. Streets in the gambling center ...
Grand Lisboa, center, is closed in Macao, Monday, July 11, 2022. Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kong)
MGM Grand Macau casino resort is closed in Macao, Monday, July 11, 2022. Streets in the gamblin ...
MGM Grand Macau casino resort is closed in Macao, Monday, July 11, 2022. Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kong)
The casino of the Wynn Macao is closed in Macao, Monday, July 11, 2022. Streets in the gambling ...
The casino of the Wynn Macao is closed in Macao, Monday, July 11, 2022. Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kong)

HONG KONG — The Chinese gambling enclave of Macao on Saturday extended its lockdown by five days as it grapples with the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in over two years.

Authorities said that industries and commercial companies will remain closed until July 23. The lockdown, which began July 11, had been set to expire Sunday.

The shutdown will affect three Las Vegas-based casino companies. Macao’s 41 casinos include six for market leader Las Vegas Sands Corp., three for Wynn Resorts Ltd. and two for MGM Resorts International.

As part of the lockdown, authorities have suspended dine-in services and ordered all residents to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. Those who need to go out must wear KN95 masks or similar.

The city, which has a population of 680,000, recorded 31 infections on Friday. Since its latest outbreak that began June 18, the city has reported some 1,700 infections.

The government also said in a separate statement that it would allocate $1.24 billion as handouts for businesses affected by the outbreak.

Casinos, which are the city’s largest employers and the main income generator for the government, were initially allowed to operate in spite of the flare in cases in June but were ordered to close as part of the lockdown last week.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

