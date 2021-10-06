The American Cancer Society’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer returns Oct. 24 at Red Rock Resort. This year marks the event’s 22nd year in Nevada and serves as the culmination of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Samantha and Erick Molinero are shown with a Wall of Hope board, created to honor and remember loved ones touched by breast cancer and to raise awareness about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. (Tim Quesenberry/QUE Images)

Thousands will once again lace up their sneakers, taking over the streets of Summerlin in the battle to find a cure.

Anticipating over 10,000 participants, the American Cancer Society’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer returns Oct. 24 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

This year marks the event’s 22nd year in Nevada and serves as the culmination of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, events to raise awareness and donations are held in communities across the country. The new Avon LG Household and Healthcare sponsors the national Making Strides event.

Seventy-nine percent of the day’s proceeds go to support breast cancer research and initiatives for patients and caregivers such as Reach to Recovery, which connects patients with an experienced volunteer to help navigate their cancer journey. It further funds the round-the-clock toll-free help line, 800-227-2345, and live chat at cancer.org. Donations are accepted either on the American Cancer Society website or in cash on the day of the event.

“This year’s event is a return to in-person,” said Angela VanBrackle, American Cancer Society executive director for Nevada. “Last year we pivoted as everyone did.”

Last year the American Cancer Society hosted its first drive-thru Strides Ride event, in keeping with safety protocols. Participants were encouraged to decorate their vehicles with all things pink and drive through the south parking lot of Red Rock Resort in a show of support for survivors.

“We were there to celebrate and give people a break from being locked inside for so long, but do it safely,” VanBrackle said. “We had about 400 cars come through.”

Making Strides, the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, was dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including an over 50 percent reduction in 2020 donations. Last year’s Strides Ride raised $400,000, but in 2019 more than 40,000 participants procured over $900,000.

As this year marks a return to in-person, VanBrackle hopes to raise $405,000, a slight increase over last year.

“We’re coming out of the pandemic, so we didn’t adjust it,” VanBrackle said. “We’re slowly looking to build the event up to pre-pandemic numbers, but safely.”

Individuals and teams will walk a designated three-mile loop that starts and ends in the northwest parking lot of Red Rock Resort, at the corner of Charleston and the 215. The event welcomes runners, walkers, strollers and wheelchairs along the paved route.

“There is no cost to participate in the walk,” VanBrackle said. “We encourage the community to come out and show support for survivors.”

Check-in begins at 7 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. start time. Steph MacKenzie of 97.1 The Point and meteorologist Chloe Koast of KSNV-TV News 3 will emcee the opening ceremony. Walkers can register online or on the day of the event.

During the event, an area designated for survivors offers VIP treatment, including a small breakfast hosted by the Red Rock Resort.

“Survivors are invited to bring one guest,” VanBrackle said. “It’s an area where they get additional love and support.”

The event features vendor booths and photo opportunities with the North Las Vegas Fire Department’s Pearl the Pink Fire Engine and the American Cancer Society’s giant, pink inflatable chair.

The event’s newest addition is a 2021 Tribute Garden displaying pink pinwheels in honor of those who have battled breast cancer. Each pinwheel provides space for participants to compose a special message to someone who has been touched by cancer. Participants can purchase a pinwheel for $10 in advance or on the day of the event.

American Cancer Society merchandise, typically sold onsite, is available virtually this year. Shoppers can go online to bit.ly/StridesStore and select from a variety of breast cancer swag. A portion of the sales is credited to the walk.

As part of returning to an in-person event, VanBrackle emphasized safety as a primary concern.

“We’re closely monitoring what the data is showing,” VanBrackle said. “If the numbers spike, we’re going to have to change course.”

Respecting safety guideless, the society encourages participants to wear masks. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the event. Managing and restricting large groups of people from gathering in one location, staff and volunteers plan to control the flow of participants.

“We’re encouraging people if they feel safe, to do it,” VanBrackle said. “But if they don’t feel safe to please stay home.”

Those uncomfortable participating in the larger event have the option to register for Strides On-the-Go, a virtual event where walkers can stride in their neighborhood. Participants must register for the local Las Vegas Stride event and then select the On-the-Go option. They can choose to walk on Oct. 17, 24 or 30 starting at 8 a.m. During On-the-Go events walkers can interact live with other participants through the Charge Running app.

Annual cancer screenings help with early detection. The pandemic caused a 90 percent reduction of all types of cancer screenings, including breast cancer.

Breast cancer in the Las Vegas area is expected to affect 2,490 women this year, according to the 2020 North American Association of Central Cancer Registries.

“We are currently at 60 percent of Nevada women 45 years and older are up to date on mammograms,” VanBrackle said. “The nation is currently at 68 percent, so we are below the national average. It’s important to do your annual screening so cancer can be detected as early as possible.”

For more information about the upcoming Making Strides Las Vegas event, go to MakingStridesWalk.org/LasVegasNV or call toll-free 1-800-227-2345.