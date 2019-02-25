Mammovan appointments available

Nevada Health Centers' mammovan (David Jacobs/Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Appointments available at several Mammovan stops

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan offers mobile mammography services. To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266. Bring photo ID, insurance card if applicable and name and phone number of your primary care physician. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m. This month’s schedule includes:

■ Monday-Tuesday: Nevada Health Centers’ Henderson Clinic, 98 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.

■ Wednesday: The Strat, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South

■ Thursday: Deerfelt Senior Center, 3343 W. Washington Ave.

Donation sites for Opportunity Village

Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N. Durango Drive, and Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., are now accepting new and gently used items for Opportunity Village’s thrift store. Donations are tax-deductible and benefit individuals with disabilities in the Las Vegas community. Open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. opportunityvillage.org

^

Cycle to benefit St. Jude’s Hospital

Life Time Summerlin’s fifth annual Ride for a Reason kicks off at 8 a.m. March 9. The four-hour cycling relay lets cyclists raise money to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, whose mission is to provide financial support to families affected by childhood cancer. A portion also benefits Life Time Foundation, which aims to improve the quality of school meals and provide financial assistance to school districts in need. stjude.org/rideforareason

^

Rare Corvette up for raffle

“Angel’s Garage,” a TV show based in California, is raffling a ’68 StingRay L79 Corvette to benefit The Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF), Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children battling pediatric cancer, at 3 p.m. March 13. Until then, the car will be on display at the Hollywood Cars Museum & Liberace Garage. Raffle tickets are $10 and can be purchased here: bit.ly/2GtaEwQ.

^

Walk4Friendship to benefit program for special-needs people

Get together with friends for Walk4Friendship Las Vegas on March 10. All proceeds benefit Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which promotes awareness for individuals with special needs and aims to create an inclusive community, regardless of abilities. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 11 a.m., with a community carnival at Las Vegas Sports Park, 1400 N. Rampart Blvd., after the walk, featuring a BMX bike show and various entertainment, including a mechanical bull and pony rides. To register or create a team, go to walk4friendshiplv.com.

Submit event information at health@reviewjournal.com.