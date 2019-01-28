Mammovan making Las Vegas Valley stops in February

Nevada Health Centers' mammovan (David Jacobs/Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Appointments available at Mammovan stops

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan offers mobile mammography services in all areas of the state. Several stops are planned in Southern Nevada in February. To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266. Bring photo ID, insurance card if applicable and name and phone number of your primary care physician. The van closes for lunch from noon-1 p.m. This month’s schedule includes: 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Feb. 8 at Nevada Health Centers’ MLK Family Health Center, 1799 Mount Mariah Drive; 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Feb. 11 at Nevada Health Centers’ North Las Vegas Family Health Center, 2225 Civic Center St.

Updated physical activity guidelines

How much physical activity should adults and children be getting? Find out at the 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Family Fun Walk, hosted by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The free event, which will promote the department’s updated physical activity guidelines and the new Move Your Way campaign and website, starts at 9 a.m. (8 a.m. check-in), Feb. 9 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Register at bit.ly/moveyourway5k.

What to know about joint replacement

Learn more about joint replacement, when it’s needed and all the optional procedures at Henderson Hospital’s Your Total Joint Replacement seminar. Lunch will be provided at the talk, which takes place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Anthem and Tuscany Conference Room at Henderson Hospital, 1050 Galleria Drive. Register at bit.ly/2MsO7R9.

Lunch and Learn with Friends of Parkinson’s

Friends of Parkinson’s hosts speaker Amrita Singha from 1-2 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2400 N. Tenaya Way, when she will discuss neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH). Topics include what to look out for, cause and who is affected, and ways to manage symptoms of dizziness and lightheadedness. Lunch will be served. RSVP at 702-381-4141 or admin@friendsofparkinsons.org.

Brush up on driver education for seniors

Summerlin Hospital, 653 N. Town Center Drive, will hold the AARP Smart Driver class from 12:45-5 p.m. Feb. 15 for seniors who need a refresher on the current rules of the road and how to operate a vehicle more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. Common age-related changes in vision,hearing and reaction time will also be addressed. $15 per person for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers. To register, go to bit.ly/2RKtg1o

