Mammovan plans several Las Vegas stops

Appointments available at several Mammovan stops

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan offers mobile mammography services in all areas of the state. Several stops are planned in Southern Nevada in June. To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266. Bring photo ID, insurance card if applicable and name and phone number of your primary care physician. The van closes for lunch from noon-1 p.m. This month’s schedule includes:

■ 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Tuesday: Nevada Health Centers’ MLK Family Health Center, 1799 Mount Mariah Drive

■ 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Thursday: Durango Hills YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive

■ 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. June 7: Nevada Health Centers’ North Las Vegas Family Health Center, 2225 Civic Center St.

■ 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. June 8: Greater Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 1915 Lexington St.

■ 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. June 11: Nevada Health Centers’ Cambridge Family Health Center, 3900 Cambridge St.

Sensory-friendly show by Blue Man Group

The Blue Man Group will perform its fifth annual sensory-friendly show, a benefit for the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, at 4 p.m. June 9 at the Blue Man Theater at the Luxor. Tickets are $36, with $20 from each one sold going to the foundation. Guest are encouraged to arrive early, beginning at 3 p.m., for a drum circle with Blue Man performers. The show will be modified with reduced sound and light levels, and earplugs are provided upon request. Calming environments will be open in the theater lobby for families who need a break from the excitement. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2ZaOo0S. Sponsorships are available through Corinne Spitzer, the foundation’s event manager, at cspitzer@grantagiftautismfoundation.org.

Silver State Health opens second location

Silver State Health, in partnership with the Latin Chamber of Commerce, has opened its second location. The nonprofit community health center bills this location, at 2255 Renaissance Drive, Suite A, as the largest bilingual health center in Las Vegas. Silver State has more than 20 health care specialists, including pediatric therapists, social workers and primary care physicians. It, along with the original location at 1909 S. Jones Blvd., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Make an appointment at silverstatehealth.org or 702-471-0420.

