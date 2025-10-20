80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Measles case confirmed in visitor to Harry Reid airport

New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Overuse of digital gadgets harms teenagers, research suggests. But ubiquitous technology may be ...
How older people are reaping brain benefits from new tech
Backward walking could add variety and value to an exercise routine, providing not only a new p ...
Should you add ‘retro walking’ to your workout routine?
Preventive breast care is critical year-round, not just in October. (Getty Images)
Top 10 questions about breast cancer answered
Jeremy Allen White poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Sprin ...
Jeremy Allen White takes ‘leap of faith’ as the Boss
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2025 - 2:13 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a confirmed case of measles in a visitor to Clark County, according to a release by the agency Monday.

The person traveled from out of state, and potential exposures occurred on the morning of Oct. 13 at Harry Reid International Airport. The individual spent time in Terminal 3 at the E Gates for a flight departing at approximately 8 a.m. and reported visiting no additional locations outside of the airport.

Because measles is highly contagious, people who may have been in Terminal 3 and E Gates during that time, or who may have had contact with the individual while at the airport, should review their immunization status and contact their health care providers if they are not fully vaccinated against measles or have not previously had the disease.

The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Overuse of digital gadgets harms teenagers, research suggests. But ubiquitous technology may be ...
How older people are reaping brain benefits from new tech
By Paula Span • KFF Health News

It’s almost like hearing a nutritionist say bacon is good for you: Digital technology use is being linked to reduced risk of cognitive impairment.

Preventive breast care is critical year-round, not just in October. (Getty Images)
Top 10 questions about breast cancer answered
By Graham King Mayo Clinic News Network

Breast cancer receives much attention in October, buts it’s crucial to keep screenings and exams at the forefront of preventive care year-round.

Jeremy Allen White poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Sprin ...
Jeremy Allen White takes ‘leap of faith’ as the Boss
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Count Bruce Springsteen among those singing the praises of the actor portraying the younger version of the Boss in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

FILE - A Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card in Portland, Ore., June 10 ...
How do you disenroll from a Medicare Advantage plan?
By Toni King Toni Says

The biggest no-no in the Medicare world is selling a new supplemental policy without advising the client how to disenroll from their Medicare Advantage plan.

 
Mini-meditations promote peace of mind at work
By Cathy Bussewitz • The Associated Press

Practitioners say meditating before or at work helps them maintain focus, sit still and reduce stress.

"People often say we enter this field to figure ourselves out, and there is some truth to ...
Nearing 80, Las Vegas therapist continues to help, inspire
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

“One of the greatest challenges is holding space,” Nancy Hunterton says. “That means being present with someone without judgment, but with hope for them.”

MORE STORIES