Measles case confirmed in visitor to Harry Reid airport

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a confirmed case of measles in a visitor to Clark County.

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a confirmed case of measles in a visitor to Clark County, according to a release by the agency Monday.

The person traveled from out of state, and potential exposures occurred on the morning of Oct. 13 at Harry Reid International Airport. The individual spent time in Terminal 3 at the E Gates for a flight departing at approximately 8 a.m. and reported visiting no additional locations outside of the airport.

Because measles is highly contagious, people who may have been in Terminal 3 and E Gates during that time, or who may have had contact with the individual while at the airport, should review their immunization status and contact their health care providers if they are not fully vaccinated against measles or have not previously had the disease.

The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.