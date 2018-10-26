Medical pros get specialized trauma training in Las Vegas

About 30 counselors from around the U.S. undergo EMDR (for “eye movement desensitization and reprocessing”) training in Las Vegas. The technique helps trauma victims disassociate disturbing experiences from negative feelings.

On it’s surface, EMDR can look like a hoax.

But the trauma therapy, an acronym for “eye movement desensitization and reprocessing,” is not the sort of hypnosis you might see in a magic show.

EMDR, more than two decades old and backed by research, uses a series of questions and word and image associations to help a person disassociate disturbing experiences from negative feelings.

That’s where the hypnosis-like part comes in: To help victims overcome trauma, a therapist asks them to follow a finger back and forth with their eyes repeatedly until it no longer causes negative emotions or physical responses to arise, EMDR trainer George Abbott explained Friday at a training at University Medical Center.

The training, hosted by the hospital, drew about 30 counselors from Nevada and beyond, said Aaron Stagg, a marriage and family therapist who works in the hospital’s human resources department.

“It’s taken off in the last five-to-seven years because of all the research,” said Stagg, who received training to become EMDR-certified. “Traditionally, trauma counseling would take up to 20 sessions. EMDR, it cuts that down to four-to-six sessions.”

The counselors receiving instruction Friday will return Saturday and Sunday to complete their first phase of training. A second in-depth session will take place early next year, Stagg said.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.