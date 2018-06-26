Health

Meet Up & Eat Up provides meals to kids across the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2018 - 11:16 pm
 

The excited sounds of children eating and chatting filled the Boulder Highway Boys & Girls Club on a recent Thursday morning. Most had finished their breakfast, and group leaders gathered some of them for storytime while others bounced out the door for a local field trip.

The children are students in the Clark County School District, who, if school were in session, would receive free and reduced-priced breakfast and lunch. More than 60 percent of all CCSD students meet the criteria.

For the 10th consecutive summer, Three Square food bank has stepped in to provide free weekday meals for students across the Las Vegas Valley. Its program, Meet Up & Eat Up, is providing meals to kids who might not have enough to eat at home at more than 100 sites through Aug. 10.

“As soon as the school year ends, they lose access to those meals,” said Andrea Martinez, programs manager for Three Square. “It’s a long three months … and we struggle a bit more here because it’s so hot.”

According to Three Square’s most recent Map the Meal Gap study, done in cooperation with the national organization Feeding America, 13.4 percent of Clark County residents struggle with hunger. That’s about 271,000 people, more than 103,000 of whom are children.

The food bank partners with agencies such as Boys & Girls clubs, libraries, recreation and community centers and more across the valley to provide meals to children and teens 18 years and younger.

This year, seven sites will provide a half day of free physical activity and nutrition education along with breakfast and lunch.

“We do art, technology — I’ve learned the basics of a computer — how to work it,” said 12-year-old Damien Watts, who attends one of the activity sites. “We also play outside. Usually, I don’t do that because there’s so much aggravating stuff going on outside. But this is a place of peace.”

The food program is also mobile.

“Two vans go to eight apartment complexes each and serve (children) in the parking lots — like a food truck,” Martinez said. “It’s our third year operating that. This was our way to go directly to the kids. The best way to reach them is to go to them.”

Last summer, Three Square provided more than 265,000 meals. The food bank also has Backpacks for Kids, a program that gives out supplemental meals and snacks for children to eat on weekends.

“I say this all the time — at the Boys & Girls Club, we don’t have to think about food because we have Three Square,” said the club’s CEO Andy Bischel. “Deliveries come on a daily basis. We put them in the fridge and hand them out. It’s so convenient. All partnerships are effective but this partnership really makes an impact.”

The father of two boys sees how frightening food dependency and insecurity can be for the youth.

“A lot of these kids don’t know … we help them understand the healthy things you can put in your body and how to balance that. The sooner we can get to them and give them that information, the better off we are.”

For a list of Meet Up & Eat Up sites, enter your ZIP code at freesummerfood.org.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
More in Health
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Health Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like