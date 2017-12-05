ad-fullscreen
Health

Mobile dental clinic plans several stops in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2017 - 5:31 pm
 

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will offer affordable pediatric dental care at two Nevada Health Centers locations. Hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch). Services will include restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, X-rays and oral health education. Call 1-844-227-6867 for an appointment.

— Dec. 11-12, MLK Family Health Center, 1799 Mount Moriah Drive, Las Vegas

— Dec. 13-14, 2225 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas

‘Walk with a Doc’ on Sunday at Springs Preserve

The Nevada chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics will host “Walk with a Doc — Kids Time” at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Pediatricians and other health care professionals will host the free, 45-minute walk for kids and families. The event begins with a discussion about a health-related topic. Registration is not required.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in December. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “How Painting Saved My Cognition and My Life,” featuring local artist and stroke survivor Caryn Citron.

