Mobile dental clinic plans several stops in Las Vegas Valley

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will offer affordable pediatric dental care at two Nevada Health Centers locations. (Nevada Health Centers)

Mobile dental clinic plans several stops

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will offer affordable pediatric dental care at two Nevada Health Centers locations. Hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch). Services will include restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, X-rays and oral health education. Call 1-844-227-6867 for an appointment.

— Dec. 11-12, MLK Family Health Center, 1799 Mount Moriah Drive, Las Vegas

— Dec. 13-14, 2225 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas

‘Walk with a Doc’ on Sunday at Springs Preserve

The Nevada chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics will host “Walk with a Doc — Kids Time” at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Pediatricians and other health care professionals will host the free, 45-minute walk for kids and families. The event begins with a discussion about a health-related topic. Registration is not required.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in December. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “How Painting Saved My Cognition and My Life,” featuring local artist and stroke survivor Caryn Citron.