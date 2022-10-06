90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Health

Monkeypox vaccination to be offered at weekend Pride events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2022 - 1:27 pm
 
Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturda ...
Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Vaccinations will be offered at Friday’s Pride parade in downtown Las Vegas and Saturday’s Pride festival in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

Monkeypox vaccinations will be available at Pride events this weekend following expansion of eligibility earlier this week by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district will offer vaccinations at Friday’s Pride Parade from 4 to 8 p.m. at the district’s mobile clinic at Carson Avenue and Fourth Street.

The Huntridge Family Clinic will offer vaccinations from noon to 7 p.m. at Saturday’s Pride Festival at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, in North Las Vegas.

Monkeypox, which is characterized by a rash or lesions along with flu-like symptoms, is typically transmitted through intimate skin-to-skin contact, such as during sex. The once-rare virus has primarily been spreading through the social networks of men who have sex with men. However, anyone can be infected.

On Wednesday, the health district expanded eligibility to include people of any gender or sexual identity who are a sex partner of those at high risk, or who anticipate experiencing any of the identified risks.

Those at high risk include people who have had close physical contact in the last 14 days with someone known to have, or suspected of having, monkeypox, including sex partners and household members.

Also identified as at high risk are gay and bisexual men, and transgender or gender nonconforming individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 12 months or who have had HIV or a sexually transmitted infection in the last 12 months.

Sex workers and people who have had sex at a commercial sex venue or in association with a large public event also are identified as being at high risk and are eligible.

As of Wednesday, 251 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox had been identified in Clark County since June. Only one new case was identified in the past week, in keeping with a nationwide downturn in identified cases.

Even with the downturn, “We definitely need to stay vigilant and vaccinate as many in the affected population as possible,” said Cassius Lockett, director of disease surveillance and control for the health district.

Nearly 6,600 doses of the two-dose Jynneos vaccine have been administered in the county.

Across the U.S., there have been more than 26,300 monkeypox cases reported and at least two deaths. Although rarely fatal, the disease can be extremely painful and lead to scarring.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
2
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
3
CARTOONS: You won’t believe what generates outrage today
CARTOONS: You won’t believe what generates outrage today
4
1 killed, several injured after stabbing in front of Strip casino
1 killed, several injured after stabbing in front of Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: When Grandpa goes full MAGA
CARTOONS: When Grandpa goes full MAGA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The bright pink Mammovan provides mammograms to women in geographically isolated areas, as well ...
Mammovan provides mobile mammograms to women in Nevada
By Robyn Campbell-Ouchida Special to / RJ

The bright pink Mammovan provides mammograms to women in geographically isolated areas, as well as those who are uninsured and may not otherwise have plans to get this vital screening.

Shannon Steele Shannon Steele, second from right, poses with her family, from left, Tyler, Maka ...
Routine exam finds inherited mutation
By Robyn Campbell-Ouchida Special to / RJ

Although many people canceled important medical screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shanon Steele decided to go to her scheduled appointment. She was diagnosed with stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer.

Paola Luzi, assistant for Anthem Nevada Medicaid, wears a shirt for the Mammo-Rama Extravaganza ...
Questions, fears linger about COVID-related mammogram delays
By John Przybys Special to the / RJ

Dr. Lisa Thompson understands the reluctance many women felt about having their regularly scheduled breast cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was one of them.

Physical activity may be the most effective way to improve your mood, a landmark study suggests ...
6 ways fitness boosts our minds and bodies
By Megan O’Neill Melle Parade

If you need another reason to hit the gym, how about this: The mental benefits of exercise are just as major as the gains you’ll get for your body.

Getty Images
How can you steer kids to healthy snacks?
By Barbara Intermill Monterey Herald

Yes, the food kids eat between meals should reduce hunger. But the best snack is one that adds vital nutrients to their bodies as well.