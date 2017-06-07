Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile found in Las Vegas Valley

The mosquitoes were spotted in the 89011, 89110 and 89146 ZIP codes. (Thinkstock)

The first mosquitoes of the season testing positive for West Nile virus have been detected in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The tiny bloodsuckers carrying the virus were spotted by the health district’s vector surveillance program in the central and east Las Vegas Valley, as well as in Henderson.

The mosquitoes were spotted in the 89011, 89110 and 89146 ZIP codes.

Mosquitoes carry the virus by feeding on infected birds, according to the health district.

There has been one case of West Nile confirmed in Clark County this year, which was reported in May.

Many people who get the virus show no symptoms or mild symptoms, according to the health district. The virus cannot spread from person to person.

Since 2004, the health district has investigated 139 potential cases of West Nile, with 106 of those coming back as probable or confirmed cases of West Nile Fever or West Nile Neuroinvasive disease, according to the district’s website. Of those 106, six cases were fatal.

Last week, the health district announced it spotted for the first time mosquitoes capable of carrying the Zika virus. All of the mosquitoes have tested negative for Zika so far, according to the district.

