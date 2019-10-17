84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Health

Mother receives cancer diagnosis after giving birth

By Robyn Campbell-Ouchida Special to Review-Journal
October 17, 2019 - 2:30 pm
 

For Southern Nevada resident Elaine Arcenas, the year 2007 was flowing pretty smoothly. At 33 years old, she was enjoying her baby girl after a completely normal pregnancy and felt confident and fulfilled.

But when her daughter was only 3 months old, she realized that breastfeeding wasn’t going so well and decided to stop. After her body stopped producing milk, she discovered a lump while doing a self-exam and scheduled an appointment with her OB-GYN.

“The only other symptom had been a painful episode of mastitis in that same breast a month earlier,” she said. “I wasn’t too concerned because I felt like I was a strong, healthy person. I ate well and exercised regularly and had even run a couple of half marathons just before becoming pregnant.”

“I found the lump right after Thanksgiving,” Arcenas said. After seeing her ultrasound, her OB-GYN referred her to an oncologist, who conducted a biopsy. When Arcenas visited a few weeks later for her results, she was diagnosed with stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer — estrogen, progesterone and HER2.

There are so many variations in breast cancer that it is often hard to keep them straight. There are diagnoses that include the words “positive” and “negative” with stages and locations of the particular tumors.

According to webmd.com, staging is a way of describing where the cancer is located, how much the cancer has grown and if/where it has spread. Doctors use diagnostic tests to find out the cancer’s stage, so staging might not be complete until all of the tests are finished. Knowing the stage helps the doctor decide what kind of treatment is best and can help predict a patient’s prognosis, or in more simple terms, the chance of recovery. There are different stage descriptions for different types of cancer.

For Arcenas, her diagnosis meant that her cancer was possibly a unique subtype of the disease, but it was caught fairly early. Such cancers tend to appear to act differently than other forms of breast cancers in the way the cells behave and respond to treatment.

“Soon after, I had a full-body positron emission tomography scan to determine if there was cancer anywhere else in my body. The scan picked up something on my thyroid, but nobody was concerned about my thyroid nor did they want to talk about treating it until I finished all of my breast cancer treatments,” she said.

A PET scan is an imaging test that helps reveal how tissues and organs are functioning.

For an additional opinion, Arcenas decided to visit the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, where doctors wanted to look into treating her thyroid right away, instead of waiting.

“They conducted a biopsy on my thyroid and decided it was best to remove at least part of it,” she said. She scheduled a lumpectomy for that January to remove the breast tumor and also scheduled a partial thyroidectomy for a couple of weeks later when she recovered from the first surgery.

The day after her second surgery at the Mayo Clinic for the partial removal of her thyroid, Arcenas said, “The Mayo Clinic doctors consulted with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. At that time, my team of doctors decided it was best for me to have the remainder of my thyroid removed. … My surgeon knew I was from Las Vegas and that I had an infant at home, so he scheduled the second surgery as soon as possible, which was Super Bowl Sunday.”

Arcenas said she distinctly remembers that year’s Super Bowl was in Glendale, Arizona, because she was the only one having surgery that day and, because of the game, her husband couldn’t find a hotel room, so he stayed in the hospital with her.

“I think we drove home a day or two later,” she said. “As I mentioned before, I felt that I was strong and healthy before my diagnosis, so I think that helped me tremendously in recovering from both childbirth and multiple surgeries. The hard part was yet to come — chemo and radiation with an infant.”

Her oncologist in Las Vegas and her Arizona team of doctors had different ideas of which chemo treatment was most appropriate, but, according to Arcenas, “luckily everyone was willing to collaborate and come to a mutual agreement. I originally thought I was going to need a significant amount of chemo, so I had a port-a-cath put in during my first thyroid surgery. Thank goodness the doctors decided I would not need as much.”

It turns out that both chemotherapy and radiation are the typical protocol for her cancer.

After enduring three surgeries in just three weeks, Arcenas just wanted to get back to her normal life. However, after she completed chemo and radiation, her doctors suggested she take Tamoxifen, the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator.

“Tamoxifen is supposed to be taken for five years,” she said. “I tried it for two years and decided that I had enough. My oncologist was OK with my choice to stop taking it. The symptoms were similar to premenopausal symptoms.”

She was also prescribed Herceptin, used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer that is either early-stage or advanced-stage/metastatic.

She had finished most of her cancer treatments by the time of her daughter’s first birthday, and today Arcenas is a healthy 12-year survivor.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Courtesy Susan Wincn A genetic test found that Susan Wincn has the ATM gene, which leaves her a ...
Genetic testing can catch cancer early
By Kimberley McGee Special to / RJ

When her doctor realized that Susan Wincn had several family members reaching back generations who had been diagnosed with cancer or succumbed early in life, she recommended a new genetic panel that tests for 84 cancer genes. The tests came back showing that Wincn has the ATM gene, which leaves her at a higher risk for breast, prostate, colon and pancreatic cancers.

 
Summerlin-area land sold to health care company for $19M
By / RJ

Intermountain Healthcare, a nonprofit system with more than 20 hospitals, spent almost $19 million to purchase roughly 7.7 acres at the southeast corner of Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive, near Summerlin.

Lavonne Hing A race team practices for the 2019 Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival, scheduled fo ...
Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas
By Art Nadler Special to / RJ

The 11th annual Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival is being held Saturday and Sunday at Lake Las Vegas. All of the money raised through team sponsorships and corporate donations stays in Southern Nevada and goes to Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican’s R.E.D. Rose Program.

Ethiopia Hailemicael smiles during treatment. (Courtesy Ethiopia Hailemicael)
Local woman continues fight against breast cancer
By Lisa Ferguson Special to / RJ

Ethiopia Hailemicael was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2010. After treatment, The cancer appeared to be in remission. However, in 2013, a PET scan revealed tumors in her lungs and liver. The breast cancer had returned and was consistent with stage 4 disease.