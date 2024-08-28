88°F
Mpox case reported at Clark County Detention Center

The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2024 - 8:13 pm
 

One case of mpox has been reported at the Clark County Detention Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

While police were unable to confirm which date the case was reported, Metro said it was during the week of August 19.

The person with mpox, which is formerly known as monkeypox, is no longer in custody, police said Tuesday, adding that there were no other reported cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the virus is part of the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. Symptoms commonly include a rash that scabs before healing.

The disease can be spread between animals and people, the CDC website reads. It is spread through skin-to-skin contact.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

