100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Health

Nevada adds 385 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2020 - 2:38 pm
 

Nevada reported 385 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with three additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Service’s website.

That brings the total cases in the state to 75,804 and increases the death toll to 1,531.

In Clark County, health officials reported 283 new cases, bringing the total to 64,160. Two additional deaths raised the toll to 1,329.

The infection rate, which is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than daily case counts and fatalities, decreased slightly from Saturday to 11.41 percent. The rate is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested. It has been inching lower since hitting a recent peak of 11.63 percent on Sept. 4.

The county health districts and the state redistribute data on cases and deaths in an effort to better reflect the onset of symptoms or date of death, so daily numbers often do not correlate with the figures used in detailed breakdowns that the agencies provide.

Data from the state and individual counties may also vary due to different reporting schedules.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
2
Murder trial pushed to September for Henderson psychologist
Murder trial pushed to September for Henderson psychologist
3
Strip casinos dominate COVID tracing list, Cosmopolitan on top
Strip casinos dominate COVID tracing list, Cosmopolitan on top
4
Take an exclusive look inside Allegiant Stadium
Take an exclusive look inside Allegiant Stadium
5
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera carries tests and supplies during a walk-thru ...
Nevada reports 277 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
By / RJ

Updated figures published by the Department of Health and Human Services on its coronavirus website brought the case total for the state to 73,814 and the death toll to 1,456.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
Nevada adds 317 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
By / RJ

The new figures brings the total of confirmed cases to 73,537 and total deaths to 1,452, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services website.

 
US surgeon general checks out UMC’s COVID-19 response
By / RJ

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday praised Southern Nevada for progress it has made against COVID-19, while stressing the community will need to remain vigilant to reopen safely and return to greater normalcy.

Read More