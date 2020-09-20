Nevada adds 385 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Nevada reported 385 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with three additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Service’s website.

In this June 22, 2020, file photo, Eddie Galaz of the Clark County Fire Department, left, and Nevada National Guard Sgt. Steve Sanson, combat medic, demonstrate a COVID-19 test in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

That brings the total cases in the state to 75,804 and increases the death toll to 1,531.

In Clark County, health officials reported 283 new cases, bringing the total to 64,160. Two additional deaths raised the toll to 1,329.

The infection rate, which is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than daily case counts and fatalities, decreased slightly from Saturday to 11.41 percent. The rate is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested. It has been inching lower since hitting a recent peak of 11.63 percent on Sept. 4.

The county health districts and the state redistribute data on cases and deaths in an effort to better reflect the onset of symptoms or date of death, so daily numbers often do not correlate with the figures used in detailed breakdowns that the agencies provide.

Data from the state and individual counties may also vary due to different reporting schedules.

