Nevada Breast Cancer Awareness Month Events

American Cancer Society The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk will take place Oct. 27 at Red Rock Resort.

As part of Project Pink program, Station Casinos has designated pink poker tables that will donate a portion of the rake to Susan G. Komen of Nevada and the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. (Station Casinos)

Through October

Station Casinos

Station Casinos hosts its Project Pink program by contributing a portion of proceeds from pink-themed dining, entertainment and gaming offers to the Susan G. Komen of Nevada organization and the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Featured offerings include: pink pastries, sold at the Grand Cafes, Cafe Fiesta and Lucky Penny at the Palms; Tito’s, a designated beverage partner at all casino bars; spa sugar kiss hydration treatments at Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort and Palms; Poker Goes Pink, designated pink poker tables donating a portion of the rake; 21 for the Cure, designated pink 21 tables donating a portion of table winnings; $4 pink bingo packs, available every Saturday; and Kids Quest, the supervised childcare entertainment facilities on site at many Station Casinos’ locations, donating proceeds from Slushies.

Chapman Automotive

For every vehicle sold during the month of October, Chapman dealerships will make a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Miracle Miles Shops

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort is turning its fountain pink and donating change tossed into the fountain to Susan G. Komen of Nevada.

Simon Property Group

Through Oct. 29, customers who donate $10 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation will receive a discount pass valid at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Las Vegas South Premium Outlets and Forum Shops at Caesars. Donations can be made at the Simon mall location or online at www.simon.com/sgkdonate to receive a discount pass.

Wacoal Fit for a Cure

For every woman who gets a professional bra fitting at the following locations, Wacoal will donate $2 to Susan G. Komen (no purchase necessary). Wacoal will also donate $2 to Komen for every Wacoal bra, shape wears item or b.tempt’d bra purchased at these events.

— Oct. 4: Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin

— Oct. 5: Macy’s at Fashion Show

— Oct. 17: Dillard’s at Downtown Summerlin

— Oct. 18: Dillard’s at Galleria at Sunset

— Oct. 18: Dillard’s at Fashion Show

Therapy

Therapy restaurant, 518 Fremont St., will offer two specialty cocktails in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The libations will be priced at $10, and 50 percent of profits generated from each cocktail will be donated to breast cancer research.

Garrett Popcorn Shops

Customers who purchase a Classic Signature Pink Tin of Garrett Mix at the Miracle Mile Shops location or online will receive a complimentary Classic Signature Pink Tin of Garrett Mix ($33 value) to gift in encouragement to a fighter or survivor of breast cancer; or to say thanks to oncologists, nurses, family caregivers or volunteers who support the fight against breast cancer.

Oct. 4-7

Las Vegas Food and Wine Festival

Proceeds from the Las Vegas Food and Wine Festival at Tivoli Village, 410 S. Rampart Blvd., will benefit the American Cancer Society’s annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign. Each year participants who enter the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign accept a fundraising challenge to be the top fundraiser among their peers. Philip Knott, general manager of Tivoli Village, has committed to raising more than $2,500 through general admission ticket sales.

Oct. 13

Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Races

The 10th annual Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Races will take place at Lake Las Vegas. Proceeds benefit Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican’s R.E.D. (Responsible Early Detection) breast cancer program. Money is being raised through team sponsorships and from portions of food and other vendor funds the day of the races. The festival starts at 8 a.m.

Oct. 17

Wine and Wizards for a Cure

From 6:30-8 p.m. at Total Wine and More, 730 S. Rampart Blvd., interested individuals can learn about next year’s Relay For Life, the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraising event, and how they can be involved as a team captain, participant, survivor, caregiver, volunteer or sponsor for the event. After the information session, participants will be able to enjoy a wine tasting with Total Wine experts. The wine-tasting session is free, but space is limited. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Oct. 28

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk will take place at Red Rock Resort beginning at 7 a.m. The event honors cancer survivors, caregivers and anyone touched by the disease; unites communities in support; and raises funds for treatment and research.

Through Dec. 17

Lyft

Lyft has taken over the Showtime Car Wash, 7235 S. Rainbow Blvd., and transformed it into a signature pink hue. Lyft drivers receive $1 car washes for the first 30 days, then a reduced $5 car wash through the end of the program in the dedicated Lyft Lane. Lyft is donating $1 from each wash to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and Showtime is donating an additional $1 for each non-Lyft car it washes during the 90-day activation.

— Compiled by Art Nadler