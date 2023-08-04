Nevada COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, CDC says

Figures show hospital admissions for the coronavirus climbing both statewide and in Clark County.

A Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination station at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising in Nevada, according to federal officials.

The Centers for Disease Control says 77 people were admitted to hospitalis for the disease in the week that ended July 22. That’s an increase of 40 percent from the previous week.

However, the CDC said the admission rate remains low in Nevada, with 2.5 hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents.

In Clark County, hospital admissions for COVID-19 climbed 16.1 percent from the previous week to 65. The county’s rate also was low, with 2.6 hospitalizations for every 100,000 people, according to the CDC.

The Southern Nevada Health District says 263 cases were reported in the week that ended July 31.

