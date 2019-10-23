Nevada Donor Network eye bank regains accreditation

The eye bank lost its accreditation to process and distribute eye tissue after identifying “process gaps” in its documentation practices.

(Nevada Donor Network via Facebook)

The Nevada Donor Network’s eye bank has regained its accreditation by the Eye Bank Association of America.

The network, a nonprofit organ procurement organization that also facilitates tissue and cornea donations statewide, says it detected the lapses in April and suspended its eye bank operations. Then, during an inspection of the eye bank and a review in June, the Eye Bank Association of America identified issues that caused it to withdraw its accreditation, an association spokesman said.

Nevada Donor Network said it has now made changes in leadership and to improve processes.

