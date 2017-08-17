Nevada gets $1.2M grant to fight opioid problem

Nevada will get another $1.2 million in federal grants to fight the opioid epidemic.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval during a press conference on healthcare at the Sawyer Building on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Nevada will get another $1.2 million in federal grants to fight the opioid epidemic in the state.

Gov. Brian Sandoval announced the new funding Thursday. It comes on top of $8.24 million in previous opioid-related grants the state has received.

The grants will help the state implement a new state law and the recommendations of last year’s Prescription Drug Abuse Summit. The law put in place prescribing protocols for health care providers for controlled substances that are painkillers.

Priorities include identifying those who are at high risk, prevention and early intervention.

“The State of Nevada is fully committed to eradicating the plague of prescription drug abuse from our community,” Sandoval said in a statement. “I am grateful for the continued resources we have received from our federal partners.”

Dr. John DiMuro, Nevada’s chief medical officer, said the grant will help coordinate the state’s response to the opioid crisis.

“Nevada Department of Health and Human Services remains committed to Governor Sandoval’s mission to aggressively stem the tide of prescription drug abuse, misuse and diversion and these grant awards will allow us to implement recently passed legislation and provide for an immediate positive impact for our citizens,” DiMuro said.

The effort also is aided by First Lady Kathleen Sandoval.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.