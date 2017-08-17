Nevada gets $1.2M grant to fight opioid problem

CARSON CITY — Nevada will get another $1.2 million in federal grants to fight the opioid epidemic in the state.
Gov. Brian Sandoval announced the new funding Thursday. It comes on top of $8.24 million in previous opioid-related grants the state has received.
The grants will help the state implement a new state law and the recommendations of last year’s Prescription Drug Abuse Summit. The law put in place prescribing protocols for health care providers for controlled substances that are painkillers.
Priorities include identifying those who are at high risk, prevention and early intervention.
“The State of Nevada is fully committed to eradicating the plague of prescription drug abuse from our community,” Sandoval said in a statement. “I am grateful for the continued resources we have received from our federal partners.”
Dr. John DiMuro, Nevada’s chief medical officer, said the grant will help coordinate the state’s response to the opioid crisis.
“Nevada Department of Health and Human Services remains committed to Governor Sandoval’s mission to aggressively stem the tide of prescription drug abuse, misuse and diversion and these grant awards will allow us to implement recently passed legislation and provide for an immediate positive impact for our citizens,” DiMuro said.
The effort also is aided by First Lady Kathleen Sandoval.
Grants awarded to Nevada
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Prescription Drug Overdose: Prevention for States. The grant is focused on state-level interventions for preventing prescription drug abuse. The state Division of Public and Behavioral Health will get an additional $789,182 on Sept. 1. The state’s initial amount was $369,450.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Enhanced State Surveillance of Opioid-Involved Morbidity and Mortality. This grant analyzes overdose morbidity and mortality data, with input from coronors and medical examiners. DPBH will receive $387,763.
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Strategic Prevention Framework – Partnerships for Success. The grant is aimed at preventing drug abuse among young people. Nevada will receive $2.2 million.
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis. Awarded in April, this provides $5.6 million to develop the infrastructure needed for treating residents.
Source: Nevada governor’s office.