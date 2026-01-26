51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Nevada is one of the least healthiest states in the country, study says

An aerial photo shows homes near Tenaya Way and Rainbow Boulevard on Monday, July 14, 2025, in ...
An aerial photo shows homes near Tenaya Way and Rainbow Boulevard on Monday, July 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
The act of picking up a pen, sealing an envelope with wax and laying out pages may yield aesthe ...
Retro hobbies provide a break from the digital world
You can start with bodyweight-only squats to improve mobility and flexibility. Then, enhance th ...
Research shows these are the 3 best exercises for building muscle
Meals with "GLP-1 Friendly" labels sit on the shelf of a Kroger grocery store Tuesday ...
Food labels target users of weight-loss drugs
Idris Elba in "Hijack," now streaming on Apple TV.
Better than yesterday: Idris Elba strives to keep improving
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2026 - 10:13 am
 

Nevada is one of the least healthiest states in the country, according to a new study.

The Silver State ranked 42nd in overall health in United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings 2025 Annual Report.

The study ranked states using a multitude of factors, including social and economic factors, physical environment, behaviors and clinical care. The study compares states between 2020 and 2023.

The healthiest states were New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Utah. The least healthiest were Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and West Virginia.

Nevada’s low ranking was largely due to a rise in drug use, economic hardship, avoiding health care due to cost, frequent mental distress, and health-based drinking water violations, according to the foundation’s statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Despite strengths like low obesity rates, widespread high‑speed internet, and several climate policies, these positives were outweighed by challenges in clinical care, behavioral health, and socioeconomic factors,” read the statement.

While drug deaths decreased overall in the United States from 2020 to 2023, they rose in five states: Alaska, Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada. Per 100,000 of the population, Nevada’s drug death rate climbed from 31.6 to 40.1 over that time period, which is the fourth highest in the country.

However non-medical drug use (adults who used prescription drugs non-medically) dramatically decreased in Nevada from 2020 to 2023 per 100,000 people from 39.3 percent to 24.9 percent, which is a 37 percent drop. This category commonly refers to pain relievers, stimulants and sedatives used without a prescription however does not include marijuana.

Nevada also saw it’s overall unemployment rate climb over the same time period from 4.6 percent to 6.3 percent, one of 11 states that saw an increase, and second overall only to Delaware.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, the chief medical officer and executive vice president for United Healthcare’s Employer & Individual, who is also a senior medical advisor to America’s Health Rankings, said trends over years for each state are important to take into account.

“It’s important to look at the underlying measures and trends over time to understand what’s driving change. Health outcomes are influenced by a wide range of factors, including access to care, socioeconomic status, education, environment and health behaviors.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The act of picking up a pen, sealing an envelope with wax and laying out pages may yield aesthe ...
Retro hobbies provide a break from the digital world
By Cheyanne Mumphrey The Associated Press

At a time when productivity means optimizing every second and screens blur the line between work and home, some people are slowing down and disconnecting.

Meals with "GLP-1 Friendly" labels sit on the shelf of a Kroger grocery store Tuesday ...
Food labels target users of weight-loss drugs
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Meals and snacks with “GLP-1 Friendly” labels on the packaging are becoming more common in U.S. supermarkets.

This undated image shows physical therapist and Pilates instructor Jessica Valant demonstrating ...
Tips to maintain mobility as you age
By Albert Stumm The Associated Press

Good mobility is increasingly recognized as an important part of overall health, sports medicine surgeon Dr. Miho Tanaka points out.

Holly Hunter†as†Nahla in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, strea ...
Oscar winner Holly Hunter tackles new mission
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Using a Phaser is on my own bucket list,” Hunter says of her role in the new series “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.”

MORE STORIES