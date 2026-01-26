Nevada is one of the least healthiest states in the country, study says

Nevada ranked as the 42nd least healthiest state in the country due to a number of factors including a rise in both drug use and unemployment.

Nevada is one of the least healthiest states in the country, according to a new study.

The Silver State ranked 42nd in overall health in United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings 2025 Annual Report.

The study ranked states using a multitude of factors, including social and economic factors, physical environment, behaviors and clinical care. The study compares states between 2020 and 2023.

The healthiest states were New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Utah. The least healthiest were Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and West Virginia.

Nevada’s low ranking was largely due to a rise in drug use, economic hardship, avoiding health care due to cost, frequent mental distress, and health-based drinking water violations, according to the foundation’s statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Despite strengths like low obesity rates, widespread high‑speed internet, and several climate policies, these positives were outweighed by challenges in clinical care, behavioral health, and socioeconomic factors,” read the statement.

While drug deaths decreased overall in the United States from 2020 to 2023, they rose in five states: Alaska, Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada. Per 100,000 of the population, Nevada’s drug death rate climbed from 31.6 to 40.1 over that time period, which is the fourth highest in the country.

However non-medical drug use (adults who used prescription drugs non-medically) dramatically decreased in Nevada from 2020 to 2023 per 100,000 people from 39.3 percent to 24.9 percent, which is a 37 percent drop. This category commonly refers to pain relievers, stimulants and sedatives used without a prescription however does not include marijuana.

Nevada also saw it’s overall unemployment rate climb over the same time period from 4.6 percent to 6.3 percent, one of 11 states that saw an increase, and second overall only to Delaware.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, the chief medical officer and executive vice president for United Healthcare’s Employer & Individual, who is also a senior medical advisor to America’s Health Rankings, said trends over years for each state are important to take into account.

“It’s important to look at the underlying measures and trends over time to understand what’s driving change. Health outcomes are influenced by a wide range of factors, including access to care, socioeconomic status, education, environment and health behaviors.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.