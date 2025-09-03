90°F
Health

Nevada pharmacies can’t administer COVID-19 vaccines yet

This photo provided by Moderna in August 2025 shows fill and finish production of the updated m ...
This photo provided by Moderna in August 2025 shows fill and finish production of the updated mNEXSPIKE COVID-19 vaccine, in Madrid. (Moderna via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 1:40 pm
 

Nevada pharmacies are currently unable to administer the new COVID-19 vaccine, according to CVS.

When going to schedule a vaccine, including at major pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens or other grocery store pharmacies, customers will receive a notification saying the service is unavailable currently, or just not have the option for COVID-19 listed at all.

This is because Nevada law requires a recommendation from federal health officials prior to being able to administer the vaccine which hasn’t happened yet, according to CVS.

“Pharmacies are unable to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Mexico currently,” CVS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Nevada State Board of Pharmacy could not be reached for comment. Walgreens couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

On Aug. 27, the FDA authorized the use of four different COVID-19 2025-2026 vaccine formulas with restrictions — those aged 65 or older, or people with underlying conditions starting at ages 6 months and up, depending on the formula. Previously, it was approved for everyone regardless of age or health conditions.

Even with FDA authorization for certain individuals, Nevada, New Mexico and Massachusetts cannot administer the vaccine without recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices under the Center for Disease Control.

The CDC couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the recommendation process.

ACIP will meet next from Sept. 18-19, according to their website, and is anticipated to speak on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Southern Nevada Health District released a statement from Dr. Cassius Lockett, the district health 0fficer, confirming the updated vaccine is not available in their clinics, but has the previous formula available.

SNHD operates three clinics in Southern Nevada: East Las Vegas, Henderson and Mesquite.

“The Southern Nevada Health District remains committed to providing COVID-19 vaccines to everyone who is eligible, including adults ages 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness,” said the SNHD statement.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

