Nevada Police Union says state has ‘no plan to keep officers safe’

Nearly two months after the first reported coronavirus case in Nevada, the state Department of Public Safety does not have a plan in place “to keep officers safe” or a protocol established in the event of an outbreak among its peace officers, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

The Nevada Police Union, formerly the Nevada Highway Patrol Association, filed a complaint Thursday with the state-run Employee-Management Relations Board after at least two failed attempts to communicate with the Department of Public Safety’s deputy director, Sheri Brueggemann, about working conditions.

“Presently, the officers and NPU members are in danger because the Nevada Department of Public Safety has failed to protect them and negotiate with NPU,” the six-page complaint states. “There is no coherent plan and there is no consistency in providing training to NPU members. There is no plan to keep officers safe.”

The department oversees officers within the Nevada Highway Patrol, the state’s Parole and Probation division, and Nevada Capitol Police.

Neither the union nor the department responded immediately Thursday afternoon to requests for comment.

According to the complaint, the department has not provided its officers with personal protective equipment or hand sanitizer and has failed to implement policies that align with COVID-19 safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as requiring employees to wear masks when in contact with coworkers and the public.

“If, and when, an officer inevitably becomes ill because of inadequate protection and the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s failure to negotiate, there is no protocol for dealing with exposure,” the complaint states.

Efforts by the union to resolve these issues began in March, according to the complaint, when union President Matthew Kaplan attempted to discuss with Brueggemann “concerns that he had about the health and safety of peace officers in the field in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Brueggemann “responded tersely” on April 6, the complaint states, refusing to communicate with Kaplan about current working conditions and instead directing Kaplan to discuss the matter with the department’s human resources division.

Attorneys for the union stepped in just over a week later, when they sent Brueggemann a letter demanding a plan of action and a meeting to discuss COVID-19 safety concerns.

The deputy director “never responded,” the complaint states.

The department must respond to the complaint by May 14, according to the Employee-Management Relations Board.

