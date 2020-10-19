85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Health

Nevada reports 582 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2020 - 12:27 pm
 
Updated October 19, 2020 - 12:33 pm

Nevada reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths, increasing the total number of cases in the state to 90,843 and fatalities to 1,712.

The daily tally of new cases was above the 14-day average of 507 cases per day, while deaths matched the 14-day daily average of two.

Cases have been rising since mid-September, when the 14-day average was 303 new cases. But the number of deaths has continued to decline since mid-August, when the average had risen to 19 per day. However, increases in deaths may lag several weeks behind increases in new cases.

There has been an uptick this month in hospitalizations, considered one of the best indicators of serious disease in a community.

Date guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The 14-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests performed was 9.1 percent, which has been rising since mid-September, when it was 6.5 percent, according to the state’s COVID-19 data website.

Both state and county health officials have said that increases in new cases are unsurprising, reflecting the reduction of restrictions on businesses and gatherings. They have urged people to continue practicing social distancing and to wear masks to help prevent steeper increases.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
2
LeBron breaks out the stogies, plays the tables as Lakers hit Vegas
LeBron breaks out the stogies, plays the tables as Lakers hit Vegas
3
Rural modern masterpiece in Blue Diamond lists for $5.35M
Rural modern masterpiece in Blue Diamond lists for $5.35M
4
Man arrested in connection with shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Man arrested in connection with shooting on Las Vegas Strip
5
Passing the torch: Raiders’ tight ends form bond
Passing the torch: Raiders’ tight ends form bond
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Karen Jacks is a medical oncologist at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. She is the treat ...
Las Vegas clinical trial offered to breast cancer patients
By Joan Patterson Special to / RJ

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada is offering patients in the early stages of triple-negative breast cancer the chance to take part in a clinical trial that is testing the effectiveness of immunotherapy with the standard cycles of chemotherapy.

Clark County fireman Eddie Galaz, left, and Nevada National Guard Sgt. combat medic Steve Sanso ...
Nevada warned not to use Chinese COVID tests
By Jon Gambrell and Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

U.S. diplomats and security officials privately warned the state of Nevada not to use Chinese-made coronavirus test kits donated by the United Arab Emirates.

Read More