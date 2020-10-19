Nevada reports 582 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths

The daily tally of new coronavirus cases was above the 14-day average of 507 cases per day, while deaths matched the 14-day daily average of two.

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, tests for COVID-19 at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths, increasing the total number of cases in the state to 90,843 and fatalities to 1,712.

The daily tally of new cases was above the 14-day average of 507 cases per day, while deaths matched the 14-day daily average of two.

Cases have been rising since mid-September, when the 14-day average was 303 new cases. But the number of deaths has continued to decline since mid-August, when the average had risen to 19 per day. However, increases in deaths may lag several weeks behind increases in new cases.

There has been an uptick this month in hospitalizations, considered one of the best indicators of serious disease in a community.

The 14-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests performed was 9.1 percent, which has been rising since mid-September, when it was 6.5 percent, according to the state’s COVID-19 data website.

Both state and county health officials have said that increases in new cases are unsurprising, reflecting the reduction of restrictions on businesses and gatherings. They have urged people to continue practicing social distancing and to wear masks to help prevent steeper increases.

