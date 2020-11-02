Nevada reports 635 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

Cases have been trending up since mid-September. Deaths, a disease indicator that lags a month or more behind cases, have been trending down since August.

Nevada reported 635 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three additional deaths, increasing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 102,114 and total fatalities to 1,784.

Cases in the state have been trending upward since mid-September. Deaths, a disease indicator that lags a month or more behind new cases, have been trending downward since mid-August.

Hospitalizations, another lagging indicator, began to rise again in early October.

“Nevada continues to see a resurgence in COVID-19,” the Nevada Hospital Association stated on its website Monday. “Nevada’s healthcare infrastructure remains in good condition with some individual facilities experiencing higher occupancy rates.”

Northern Nevada is experiencing a sharp increase in hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, setting records in recent days, according to the hospital association.

