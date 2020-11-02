83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Health

Nevada reports 635 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 12:34 pm
 

Nevada reported 635 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three additional deaths, increasing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 102,114 and total fatalities to 1,784.

Cases in the state have been trending upward since mid-September. Deaths, a disease indicator that lags a month or more behind new cases, have been trending downward since mid-August.

Hospitalizations, another lagging indicator, began to rise again in early October.

“Nevada continues to see a resurgence in COVID-19,” the Nevada Hospital Association stated on its website Monday. “Nevada’s healthcare infrastructure remains in good condition with some individual facilities experiencing higher occupancy rates.”

Data guide: Follow COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Northern Nevada is experiencing a sharp increase in hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, setting records in recent days, according to the hospital association.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Fearing a repeat of 2016, Democrats taking no chances in 2020
Fearing a repeat of 2016, Democrats taking no chances in 2020
2
Judge blocks lawsuit challenging how Clark County counts mail-in ballots
Judge blocks lawsuit challenging how Clark County counts mail-in ballots
3
Joe Biden passes Donald Trump in total money bet for 1st time
Joe Biden passes Donald Trump in total money bet for 1st time
4
These Nevada races will decide if Democrats have supermajorities
These Nevada races will decide if Democrats have supermajorities
5
Presidential election betting breaks record for handle
Presidential election betting breaks record for handle
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In February, just before COVID-19 hit the United States full-force, June Tatarczyk had a mammog ...
Cancer treatment doesn’t stop during pandemic
By Robyn Campbell-Ouchida Special to / RJ

In February, just before COVID-19 hit the United States full-force, retiree June Tatarczyk had a mammogram that showed she had cancer. She soon connected with Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada oncologist Rupesh Parikh, who got her into chemotherapy quite quickly. “You have to fit your own health care in, no matter what else is going on around you,” Tatarczyk said.

Ten years ago, Maura Bivens became one of the first women in Southern Nevada to receive groundb ...
Las Vegas woman healthy after cancer treatment with CyberKnife
By Jack Bulavsky Special to / RJ

Ten years ago, Maura Bivens became one of the first women in Southern Nevada to be treated with the CyberKnife. The treatment was for triple-negative breast cancer that had metastasized to her lungs. But today, the 51-year-old is healthy.

Read More