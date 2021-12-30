55°F
Nevada reserves first pill to treat COVID for nursing home residents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2021 - 2:32 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2021 - 3:41 pm
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S. ...
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S. health regulators on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. (Pfizer via AP)

The first pill approved in the U.S. to be taken at home to treat COVID-19 is first being made available in Nevada primarily to nursing home residents.

The Nevada State Board of Pharmacy initially is providing Pfizer’s Paxlovid to select pharmacies for use in long-term care facilities, board representatives said Thursday at a COVID-19 news briefing by state officials.

Supplies of the drug currently are very limited. Nevada is receiving enough of the drug to treat 480 patients, with allocations expected to grow, said the pharmacy board’s executive secretary David Wuest. A small portion — less than 10 percent — will be given to University Medical Center in Las Vegas and to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno for use on an outpatient basis for patients at high risk.

On Dec. 22, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Pfizer pill for those 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 to prevent more serious illness and hospitalization.

On Dec. 23, the FDA authorized a second pill to treat COVID-19 at home, Merck’s molnupiravir. Paxlovid is expected to become the first choice of the two drugs, with studies indicating it has superior benefits and milder side effects.

The Merck product will be allocated to retail pharmacies when available, state representatives said.

All previously authorized drugs to fight the disease caused by the new coronavirus require an IV or an injection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

