New 24-hour ER breaks ground in northwest valley
Centennial Hills Hospital conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for its ER at West Craig Road.
A new 24-hour medical facility for treating emergencies is coming to the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Centennial Hills Hospital conducted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the ER at West Craig Road, a freestanding emergency department, at West Craig Road and North Tenaya Way.
The ER is expected to open in mid-to-late 2023.
