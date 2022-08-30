New 24-hour ER breaks ground in northwest valley

Centennial Hills Hospital conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for its ER at West Craig Road.

A new 24-hour medical facility for treating emergencies is coming to the northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rendering of the ER at West Craig Road to be built in 2023. (The Valley Health System)

A new 24-hour medical facility for treating emergencies is coming to the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Centennial Hills Hospital conducted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the ER at West Craig Road, a freestanding emergency department, at West Craig Road and North Tenaya Way.

The ER is expected to open in mid-to-late 2023.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.