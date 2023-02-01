55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Health

New COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2023 - 2:34 pm
 
The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional ...
The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Daily new cases of COVID-19 dropped below 100 in Clark County for the first time since September, reaching some of the lowest reported levels since the start of the pandemic, according to data released by the state on Wednesday.

The 14-day average for confirmed daily new cases in the county dipped to 93 from the prior week’s 104, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, the average declined to 123 from 132. Results from at-home rapid tests are not reported to the state, meaning that actual case numbers are significantly higher.

Case numbers have been dropping for weeks in the U.S., despite the growing prevalence of a new, especially transmissible omicron subvariant, XBB.1.5 – or “kraken,” as it’s been nicknamed.

XBB.1.5 accounts for an estimated 61 percent of all U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the first time its proportion has risen to more than half of U.S. cases.

CDC estimates that in the region of the U.S. that includes Nevada, XBB.1.5 represents 35 percent of cases.

New COVID-19 cases across the country declined by 11.3 percent from the previous week, the most recent CDC data shows. Health authorities say that by now, most people have built up some level of immunity to COVID-19 through vaccination or prior infection.

Nevada, Arizona, Washington and the District of Columbia are the only jurisdictions in the U.S. to have all counties at low community levels for COVID-19, a CDC designation based on case numbers and hospitalizations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining both locally and nationally.

Data from the Nevada health department shows that confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations declined in Clark County to 128 from the prior week’s 226. Statewide, hospitalizations decreased to 161 from 248.

Nationwide, new COVID-19 hospital admissions declined by 14 percent over the prior week, according to the CDC.

In Nevada, COVID-19 hospital admissions remain relatively flat, the Nevada Hospital Association said. Nine percent of hospital emergency department visits, a proportion that has been declining, are for COVID-19 symptoms, the trade group said in a weekly report.

Statewide, hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to decline, the hospital association said.

The 14-day average for daily new COVID-19 deaths has fallen to zero in Clark County from last week’s one. Statewide, the average remains one.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Private and passionate, Jeff German loved his work, sports and family
Private and passionate, Jeff German loved his work, sports and family
2
California lags as other Colorado River states agree on water cuts
California lags as other Colorado River states agree on water cuts
3
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
4
Robert Telles’ murder trial postponed
Robert Telles’ murder trial postponed
5
Steven Horsford to meet with Joe Biden to discuss police reform
Steven Horsford to meet with Joe Biden to discuss police reform
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
If you are in your 50s, staying physically active and maintaining good nutrition with proper am ...
Osteoporosis more prevalent in women but can also affect men
By Jason Howland Mayo Clinic News Network

Worldwide, 1 in 3 women over age 50 will experience a bone fracture due to osteoporosis, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. But 1 in 5 men over age 50 will have the same issue.

Children are more susceptible to ear infections because of the size of their eustachian tubes. ...
Why are some kids prone to ear infections?
By Dr. Luke Andera Mayo Clinic News Network

Ear infections often are a direct result of a common cold, allergy or other upper respiratory illness. These illnesses are more common during the winter, so ear infections also are more common this time of year.

Although doctors and their patients have found some real-world success in deploying smartphones ...
Will your smartphone be the next doctor’s office?
By Hannah Norman | Kaiser Health News

The same devices used to take selfies and type out tweets are being repurposed and commercialized for quick access to information needed for monitoring a patient’s health.

Jason Segel in "Shrinking," premiering January 27, 2023, on Apple TV+. (Beth Dubber/A ...
Jason Segel confronts mental health ‘stigma’
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

In his new series “Shrinking,” Segel portrays “psychological vigilante” Jimmy Laird, a brutally honest therapist who is dealing with a full emotional plate.

More stories for you
Nevada sees some of the lowest COVID-19 levels in US
Nevada sees some of the lowest COVID-19 levels in US
COVID-19 cases down in Nevada — and that’s not the only good news
COVID-19 cases down in Nevada — and that’s not the only good news
COVID-19 ‘kraken’ variant gains traction in Nevada
COVID-19 ‘kraken’ variant gains traction in Nevada
Post-Christmas COVID spike? Not yet.
Post-Christmas COVID spike? Not yet.
Annual COVID vaccines similar to flu shots proposed
Annual COVID vaccines similar to flu shots proposed
US kindergarten vaccination rate dropped again, data shows
US kindergarten vaccination rate dropped again, data shows