New COVID-19 vaccines available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics for all ...
Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics for all individuals 6 months and older with private insurance. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2025 - 2:11 pm
 

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available at Southern Nevada Health District Immunization Clinics for all individuals 6 months and older with private insurance, as well as for adults with Medicaid coverage, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured and underinsured individuals, and those who receive vaccine through the Vaccines for Children program or the federal Section 317 program, will be available in the coming weeks.

Seasonal vaccines, including flu and RSV, are also available for all recommended age groups.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the best steps people can take to protect their health and the health of those around them,” Dr. Cassius Lockett, SNHD district health officer, said in the release. “With updated COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines available, now is the right time to get protected before virus activity increases in the coming months. We encourage everyone who is eligible to make their appointments today.”

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and recommendations

COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for people ages 6 months and older.

— People recently infected with COVID-19 should wait four to six months before getting the updated vaccine.

— Those who received a previous COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least two months before getting the updated version.

Note: COVID-19 vaccines are available now at Health District clinics for people with private insurance and adults with Medicaid. Clients should confirm coverage with their insurance provider. Individuals may receive a bill if their plan does not cover the vaccine. Vaccines for uninsured and underinsured clients will be available soon.

Flu vaccine eligibility and recommendations

The seasonal flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. Children younger than 9 need two doses if they have received fewer than two flu vaccine doses prior to July 1, 2024. September and October are the recommended months for vaccination for most people.

During the 2024-25 flu season, Clark County reported 109 deaths and 1,874 hospitalizations, up from 92 deaths and 1,405 hospitalizations the prior year. Flu surveillance for the 2025–26 season began Sept. 28 and runs through May 23.

Weekly Influenza Surveillance Snapshot reports will be posted on the Health District website beginning in October.

RSV vaccine and monoclonal antibody recommendations

RSV vaccines are recommended for:

— Adults 75 and older.

— Adults 60-74 at increased risk for severe RSV who have not been previously vaccinated.

— Pregnant people between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy between September and January to provide newborns with early protection.

RSV is not an annual vaccine. Once vaccinated, revaccination is not needed.

Clinic information

Vaccines are available at Health District Immunization Clinics by appointment. Most health plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, cover recommended vaccines. Clients with insurance should check their coverage. Uninsured children and adults may qualify for free vaccines through VFC or Section 317.

Appointments: www.snhd.info/immunizations or call 702-759-0850.

Clinic locations:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Road.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Suites A & C, Henderson.

Mesquite Public Health Center/Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St., Suites 3 & 4, Mesquite.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

