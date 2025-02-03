New freestanding ER opens in Summerlin

A new freestanding ER has opened in Summerlin, as an extension of Summerlin Hospital.

The lobby of the ER at South Summerlin. (Summerlin Hospital, Valley Health System)

The exterior of the ER at South Summerlin. (Summerlin Hospital, Valley Health System)

The ER at South Summerlin opened for patient care on Monday morning at 8 a.m., the hospital confirmed. Located at 10290 W. Flamingo Road, the facility is open for 24-hour emergency care every day of the year.

As an extension of Summerlin Hospital, a member of the Valley Health System, the ER at South Summerlin is staffed with the same medical personnel, nurses, techs, physicians and equipment as the already existing hospital’s emergency department.

“While we anticipate many patients can be treated and released from the ER, residents can have peace of mind knowing they can be transferred to Summerlin Hospital for additional pediatric and adult medical needs,” said Rob Freymuller, CEO of Summerlin Hospital and, by extension, the ER at South Summerlin.

The ER has multiple treatment and exam rooms, a decontamination room, on-site laboratory, CT scanner and imaging equipment, as well as multiple entrances for walk-in and ambulance arrivals.

The ER at South Summerlin is now the ninth freestanding ER within the Valley Health System in the Las Vegas and Henderson areas.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.