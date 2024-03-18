70°F
Health

New Ronald McDonald House coming soon in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2024 - 3:38 pm
 
The new Ronald McDonald House in the final phase of construction in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18 ...
The new Ronald McDonald House in the final phase of construction in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tim Gaubatz, CFO of Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas, fist bumps Joshua Sandoval, 7, as Alyson M ...
Tim Gaubatz, CFO of Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas, fist bumps Joshua Sandoval, 7, as Alyson McCarthy, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas, holds Jacobo Sandoval, 1, at a new Ronald McDonald House in the final phase of construction in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Alejandra Sandoval, from left, her husband Pablo Sandoval, their son Joshua Sandoval, 7, stand ...
Alejandra Sandoval, from left, her husband Pablo Sandoval, their son Joshua Sandoval, 7, stand next to Alyson McCarthy, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas, who holds the Sandoval’s other son Jacobo Sandoval, 1, next to Roger Jones, founder of Vegastickets.com, at a new Ronald McDonald House in the final phase of construction in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Alejandra Sandoval, from left, her husband Pablo Sandoval, their son Joshua Sandoval, 7, stand ...
Alejandra Sandoval, from left, her husband Pablo Sandoval, their son Joshua Sandoval, 7, stand next to Alyson McCarthy, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas, who holds the Sandoval’s other son Jacobo Sandoval, 1, next to Roger Jones, founder of Vegastickets.com, who holds a donation check at a new Ronald McDonald House in the final phase of construction in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The play area at a new Ronald McDonald House in the final phase of construction in Las Vegas, M ...
The play area at a new Ronald McDonald House in the final phase of construction in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A common area at a new Ronald McDonald House in the final phase of construction in Las Vegas, M ...
A common area at a new Ronald McDonald House in the final phase of construction in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

There are lots of construction projects going on in Las Vegas, but this one will be used to help families when they need it most.

Ronald McDonald House Charities offered a tour of its second Ronald McDonald House in the Las Vegas Valley, which is nearing completion.

Julia Copie, marketing coordinator for Ronald McDonald House Charities, said the new facility will open in June.

The facility on O’Bannon Drive near Edmond Street will house families of critically ill children as they receive treatment.

“It used to be that most of the families that came to our house stayed for one week, two weeks,” said Alyson McCarthy, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, during a tour of the new facility. “Now one out of every three families who stays at the Ronald McDonald House stays longer than a month. Many of them are staying two months, four months, six months.”

The current Las Vegas facility near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard will remain open and will serve families who need shorter stays, McCarthy said.

The nonprofit said the new facility will feature “eight independent patio homes with separate bedrooms, kitchenette, laundry units connected, and more to expand the mission of creating a ‘home away from home’ for families.” It will focus on families who need longer stays.

Ronald McDonald House Charities hopes the new facility will increase local capacity by 67 percent and serve up to 188 families each year.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

