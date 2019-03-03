New York-New York to host St. Baldrick’s Day event

Elann Saula, 6, gets help from his mother Leslie Saula while shaving off the hair of Mark Gardberd during a St. Baldrick's Foundation event to fund childhood cancer research in front of the New York-New York hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Go bald for a good cause

New York-New York will host the 10th annual St. Baldrick’s Day head-shaving event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday on the Brooklyn Bridge. The family-friendly event will be emceed by Vegas Golden Knights announcers Big D and Mark Shunock, and local celebrities will be on head-shaving duty. All funds raised benefit childhood cancer research. To register for a shave or to donate, visit bit.ly/2XupqZD.

The Cupcake Girls celebrates birthday

Nonprofit The Cupcake Girls is celebrating its eighth birthday from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Mansion 54, 1044 St. Sixth St., with a party that includes libations and a silent auction. Tickets are $25-$50 and all proceeds benefit the mission of the Cupcake Girls, which is to provide confidential, nonjudgmental support and resources to those in the sex industry as well as those affected by sex trafficking and domestic violence. Purchase tickets at ccg-birthdayparty.funraise.org.

Craft and donate to Opportunity Village

Calling all makers! Queen Bee Market, the gathering described as “Etsy comes to life” featuring more than 70 vendors who make their products by hand, is in town from 4-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road. Opportunity Village will have a booth at the market, where representatives will collect new and gently used items, as well as monetary donations.thequeenbeemarket.com

Spring Fashion Show for autism

The Clark County Medical Society Alliance is hosting its premier philanthropic event, the annual Spring Fashion Show, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 19 at the Four Seasons Hotel, 3960 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Now in its 18th year, this year’s event will showcase spring designs from Vasari. Proceeds benefit the autism community, including Sunshine Nevada, UNLV Project FOCUS and New Vista. Tickets are $225 and can be purchased atCCMSA19.givesmart.com.

Buddy Walk to support Down syndrome

The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada will host the 18th annual Buddy Walk from 8 a.m. to noon on March 23 at Sunset Park, Section F, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Anyone with or without a direct connection to a member of the Down syndrome community is welcome to attend. The walk is one of over 300 Buddy Walks planned in cities around the world this year. Proceeds benefit local programs and services and national advocacy initiatives. For more information, contact Teresa Moore at 702-648-1990 or visit dsosn.org.

