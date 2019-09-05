No known Nevada cases of vaping lung illness, but experts concerned

The state of Nevada is not yet part of a multistate outbreak of severe pulmonary disease associated with use of electronic cigarettes, according to the state epidemiologist.

In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore. Oregon's public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using an e-cigarette had purchased a vaping device containing marijuana oil at a state-legal dispensary. The death is the second linked by public health officials nationwide to vaping and the first linked to an e-cigarette purchased at a dispensary. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

The state of Nevada is not yet part of a multistate outbreak of severe pulmonary disease associated with the use of electronic cigarettes, but medical experts are worried about the health consequences of the little-studied practice of vaping.

No cases of the mysterious lung ailment have been identified in Nevada, state epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock said in an email late Wednesday.

The outbreak, which is being investigated by the federal Centers for Disease Control and state and local health agencies across the country, included 215 cases reported by 25 states as of last week. At least two deaths in the U.S. have been linked to vaping, one announced in Illinois last month and another in Oregon announced this week

Although cases have not been identified in Nevada, Las Vegas pulmonologist Dr. Angelica Honsberg said there remains cause for concern.

Honsberg said her observation has been that vaping “does exacerbate respiratory symptoms in patients with asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) or other types of lung disease.” However, vaping is a relatively new phenomenon and there isn’t sufficient data yet to fully know the risks, she added.

Battery-powered electronic cigarettes are devices that deliver an aerosol to the user by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals. Many e-cigarettes resemble a rectangular flash drive for a computer.

More popular with young adults

About 6 percent of adults surveyed in Nevada said they were current users of e-cigarettes, according to an August survey by the Office of Analytics of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Among 18- to 24-year-olds, the number jumped to 16.5 percent.

Patients associated with the national outbreak all have reported e-cigarette product use, according to the CDC. Some patients have reported using e-cigarettes containing cannabinoids — the active ingredients of marijuana — such as THC. To date, the investigation has not identified any single substance or e-cigarette product that has been consistently associated with illness.

However, The Washington Post reported Thursday that investigators are scrutinizing a vitamin E oil found in marijuana products used by some of the patients who fell ill.

State and federal health officials investigating lung illnesses linked to vaping have found the same chemical in samples of marijuana products used by people sickened in different parts of the country and who used different brands of products in recent weeks.

The chemical is an oil derived from vitamin E. Investigators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the oil in cannabis products in samples collected from patients who fell ill across the United States. FDA officials shared that information with state health officials during a telephone briefing this week, according to several officials who took part in the call.

E-cigarettes may include flavorings and solvents, and “it’s thought that some of those products might be causing the vaping-related lung disease that we’re seeing now,” Honsberg said.

Fewer chemicals than cigarettes, but ‘different’

“E-cigarettes probably have fewer chemicals than tobacco does, but they’re different chemicals and we just don’t know their side effects,” she said.

According to the CDC, patients associated with the outbreak have experienced respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or chest pain. Some have also experienced gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, or non-specific symptoms such as fatigue, fever, or weight loss.

Many patients have required medical treatment with supplemental oxygen. Some required assisted ventilation. And some were treated with corticosteroids.

Honsberg said there has been a widespread perception that e-cigarettes are safe. But as with conventional cigarettes, there is concern about nicotine addiction.There also is a risk of lung disease, she said, with some studies showing that vaping induces some of the same changes in the airways as cigarettes.

E-cigarettes are marketed as a way to help people quit smoking cigarettes, and at least one study has indicated that they may indeed help.

“But they can’t be thought of a safe, effective way to stop smoking,” Honsberg said.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.