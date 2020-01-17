No new flu deaths in Clark County, but 124 more hospitalized

So far this flu season, there have been 758 people hospitalized with the flu in Clark County, and 11 deaths, including that of a child under the age of 5.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday reported 124 additional hospitalizations from the flu but no new fatalities since a week ago.

Flu activity currently is low in Nevada, unlike the high activity in most of the rest of the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

