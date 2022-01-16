Clark County said in a tweet that there were thousands of testing appointments available Sunday afternoon.

There was no wait for COVID testing at Fiesta Henderson on Sunday, Jan. 16. (Clark County)

Clark County said in a tweet at 1:34 p.m. that, in addition to no wait, there were more than 1,000 appointments available for testing.

Anyone interested in making an appointment can do so at the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.