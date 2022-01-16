63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Health

No wait for COVID testing at Fiesta Henderson

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2022 - 2:14 pm
 
There was no wait for COVID testing at Fiesta Henderson on Sunday, Jan. 16. (Clark County)
There was no wait for COVID testing at Fiesta Henderson on Sunday, Jan. 16. (Clark County)

There is no wait for free COVID testing at Fiesta Henderson on Sunday afternoon, according to the county.

Clark County said in a tweet at 1:34 p.m. that, in addition to no wait, there were more than 1,000 appointments available for testing.

Anyone interested in making an appointment can do so at the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

MOST READ
1
Take a look at the extreme ends of Las Vegas’ housing market
Take a look at the extreme ends of Las Vegas’ housing market
2
2 suspects in North Las Vegas shooting arrested in Texas
2 suspects in North Las Vegas shooting arrested in Texas
3
Graney: Major decisions to be made as Raiders season ends
Graney: Major decisions to be made as Raiders season ends
4
With season over, Mark Davis begins process on picking coach
With season over, Mark Davis begins process on picking coach
5
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites sweep; Raiders nearly flip side, total
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites sweep; Raiders nearly flip side, total
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This artist sketch depicts lawyer Scott Keller standing to argue on behalf of more than two doz ...
Supreme Court stops vaccine mandate for US businesses
By Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko The Associated Press

The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.