Nonprofit opens sober living community center in Las Vegas

The national nonprofit is opening its first physical location in the Las Vegas Valley. It will act as a community hub and event space.

The exterior of The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workout equipment at The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Welcome kits, including water bottles, at The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Photos of member activities at The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stewart Powell, program coordinator for The Phoenix Sober Active Community Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Welcome kits, including hats, at The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Signage at The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The exterior of The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stewart Powell, program coordinator Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Signage at The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workout equipment at The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Photos of member activities at The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stewart Powell, program coordinator Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The exterior of The Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Phoenix is flipping the term Sin City on its head with a new sober community center.

National nonprofit The Phoenix is opening a community center Wednesday in Las Vegas, which will act as a community hub and event space, with programming ranging from an open gym and group fitness, arts and crafts or sometimes just a dance party. All events are free with one stipulation: individuals must be substance-use free for 48 hours to participate.

The 3,740-square-foot community center at 3638 E. Sunset Road, #110, will also host events encouraging sober and sober-curious individuals, allies, friends and family to build community and redefine how society views and defines sobriety.

Founded in 2006, The Phoenix has served over 1 million individuals in their recovery and sobriety journey. The Las Vegas community center will be its fourth nationwide, although they have had a presence in the Las Vegas Valley for around four years, holding events at public spaces or partnering with other organizations.

“We’re trying to help people build resilience and harness the power of community to be able to support folks on whatever journey they may be on,” said Stewart Powell, site coordinator. “That might be someone like myself, in recovery from substance use disorder. It might be somebody who’s sober-curious, or just simply somebody looking to live a healthier lifestyle.”

The organization already has connections with local sober living communities and treatment centers, as well as the Clark County Department of Corrections, where they teach yoga.

Team lead Michelle Costigan, who is also a licensed therapist, said Las Vegas has a “really strong recovery community,” despite the Sin City moniker.

“We’ve noticed that creating substance free spaces in this city has been really impactful for not only folks in recovery, but also those who are sober, curious, allies, family, friends, supporters, to those in recovery as well,” said Costigan.

All events within the organization are volunteer-led, with around 70 volunteers already in the Las Vegas area. According to Powell, volunteers can create their own programs and decide what they would like to use the space for.

Additionally, the space will be used for the nonprofit’s Well Worth It initiative, which highlights and networks within the Black community.

“Whether they are black-owned (businesses), they are black instructors in fitness or they’re serving the black community, we’re networking with them to make sure that we’re highlighting that black recovery is also very important,” said Gladys Godoy, community outreach manager. “It is well worth it to put yourself in positions to help yourself and that the initiative is available and the community is already here.”

There are also online and on-demand events for people unable to attend in person. People interested can sign up for events on the nonprofit’s website or mobile app.

